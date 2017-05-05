(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) at
'BBB-' following the
announcement that FHN will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp.
(CBF). FHN's
Rating Outlook remains Positive. A complete list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release. Fitch affirmed FHN's IDRs and revised
its Outlook to
Positive from Stable on Jan. 23, 2017.
The transaction is valued at $2.2 billion financed by 80% stock
and 20% cash.
The deal represents a price-to-tangible book value of 2.0x for
CBF, a 2.9%
discount based on CBF's share price at the time of announcement.
The company
expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in 2019 excluding
potential revenue
synergies and assuming fully phased-in cost saves of $65 million
annually. The
transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017
(4Q17), subject
to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the CBF transaction
is in line with
Fitch's expectations that FHN would pursue a sizable acquisition
in neighboring
markets to expand its footprint and scale. This transaction
provides some added
geographic diversification and incrementally strengthens FHN's
franchise in
Tennessee. Further, assuming the realization of forecasted costs
saves, this
acquisition may aid the company's earnings profile. Underlying
today's rating
action, Fitch expects FHN to maintain capital at the higher end
of its targeted
ranges. Offsetting this, Fitch views moderate integration risks,
and that CBF's
through-the-cycle credit quality is untested.
In Fitch's view, the transaction marginally enhances FHN's
franchise in
Tennessee and expands its presence notably into neighboring
North Carolina and
to a lesser extent Florida which Fitch expects will provide some
degree of added
geographic diversification. FHN's pro forma loan mix is similar
to its current
loan mix and Fitch believes CBF's well-diversified,
commercially-focused loan
portfolio is a good strategic fit for FHN.
CBF has grown significantly through a combination of
acquisitions and organic
growth and as such the bank's through-the-cycle credit quality
remains unproven.
Fitch views integration risks as moderate due to CBF's
acquisitive history
although Fitch notes CBF was able to fully integrate their prior
acquisitions
with no delays.
FHN estimates run-rate cost saves of $65 million annually which
equates to
roughly 30% of CBF's existing core expense base. Fitch believes
these cost save
estimates could prove difficult to realize due to CBF's already
low efficiency
ratio of 64% as of 1Q17 and limited branch overlap. However, to
the extent that
FHN is able to realize the forecasted cost saves from the
transaction, Fitch
believes FHN's earnings profile could converge with higher-rated
institutions
which could lead to positive rating momentum over the Outlook
horizon.
FHN's capital levels will come down from current levels as a
result of the
transaction. FHN has communicated that it intends to manage its
common equity
tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 8% - 9% over the longer term.
Post-closing, FHN's
estimated pro forma CET1 ratio is 9%, down substantially from
10.2% as of 1Q17.
Fitch views the increased geographic diversification as somewhat
mitigating the
reduction in capital. Over time, Fitch expects FHN to manage its
capital
position to the higher end of its' target range. This
expectation is reflected
in today's affirmation as well as the Outlook remaining
Positive.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FHN's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of
'bbb-', two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FHN's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FHN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First Tennessee
Bank, NA,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FHN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable on Jan. 23, 2017
reflected Fitch's
view that there was more upside to FHN's ratings than downside
over the
following 12-24 months. Given the acquisition announcement,
Fitch expects to
resolve the Outlook toward the latter part of the outlook
horizon to allow time
for the results of the transaction to be assessed.
Fitch's base case assumption is that FHN will be able to realize
the estimated
cost saves over the next few years. The Positive Outlook
reflects Fitch's view
that FHN's earnings profile will converge with higher-rated
institutions.
Positive rating action is possible if FHN is able to demonstrate
higher and more
consistent earnings in line with higher rated institutions,
measured by return
on average assets (ROAA) and/or pre-provision net
revenue-to-average assets
(PPNR to ROA). However, the Outlook could be revised to Stable
from Positive if
Fitch believes that FHN will not be able to realize the cost
saves and that
earnings will continue to lag higher-rated peers.
Fitch will continue to monitor asset quality at FHN for signs of
deterioration
as CBF's loan portfolio has not been tested through a credit
cycle. Fitch
expects net charge-offs (NCOs) to remain within FHN's normalized
operating
target range of 20bps-60bps over time. Positive rating momentum
is possible if
NCOs over time remain within the target range post integration
of CBF.
Conversely, negative ratings pressures could arise should FHN's
asset quality
deteriorate more than expected such that earnings and/or capital
is adversely
impacted.
As noted above, Fitch expects FHN will manage its capital
position at the higher
end of their 8% - 9% CET1 target range. Negative ratings
pressure could develop
should FHN's CET1 and/or TCE position fall below the estimated
pro forma levels.
Additionally, negative ratings pressure could develop should
management pursue
another bank acquisition before CBF is fully integrated into
FHN's franchise.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FHN and its operating companies' preferred stock
are sensitive
to any change to its VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FHN's
long- and short-term IDRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FHN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, Fitch could notch the holding
company IDR and VR
from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FHN's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Short-term Senior Unsecured at 'F3';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
