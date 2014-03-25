Fitch Affirms Flowers' IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Flowers Foods Inc. (Flowers; NYSE: FLO) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Term Loan at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers: Leading Position in Consolidating Industry: Flowers' ratings reflect its leading position as the second largest producer of baked goods in the U.S., with annual revenue approaching $4 billion, good margins for the industry, as well as a history of successful acquisition integration and adjacent geographic expansion. Flowers is a low-cost operator in a highly mature industry. The company has steadily increased its market share as it acts as a consolidator in an industry with low single-digit volume declines throughout most of the past few years. Leverage Elevated after Acquisitions: Flowers' credit protection measures are in line with Fitch's expectations following the $355 million debt-financed asset purchase of certain fresh bakery brands and related facilities from Old HB, Inc., formerly Hostess Brands, Inc., (Hostess) in July 2013. The Hostess acquisition followed several other recent acquisitions. Flowers purchased Tasty Baking Company (Tasty Baking) in May 2011 for $172 million, Lepage Bakeries, Inc. in July 2012 for $382 million, and the Sara Lee bread, buns and roll brand in California in February 2013 for $42.5 million net. Total debt has risen to $923.8 million at the end of 2013 from $127.3 million at the end of 2010. For the latest 12 months ended Dec. 28, 2013, total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR was 3.2x, funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage was 3.3x and FFO interest coverage was 10.4x. Fitch focuses on EBITDAR as the primary measure of leverage for Flowers due to the company's significant rental expense, which adds approximately 1x to total debt-to-EBITDA. Priority for Debt Reduction: The Stable Outlook factors in Flowers' publicly stated commitment to continue paying down debt following the Hostess acquisition. The company plans to bring leverage back below 1x EBITDA, which Fitch estimates would be approximately 2x total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR, over the next 36 to 48 months, excluding any acquisitions that occur over that time. Fitch expects that the company will not execute any sizeable acquisitions in the near term. Fitch estimates that Flowers' total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR will fall to approximately the mid-2x range by the end of 2015 through a combination of debt reduction using free cash flow (FCF) and EBITDA growth. Fitch expects Flowers to generate more than $100 million FCF in 2014, and an average of $125 million to $150 million FCF annually over the next four years as the company continues to grow its revenue base. These FCF estimates exclude moderate periodic volatility, due to the timing of Flowers' commodity hedging on cash flow. Larger Scale: Although leverage is temporarily elevated, recent acquisitions have greatly enhanced Flowers' geographic footprint, which now reaches approximately 79% of the U.S. population. However, Flowers' fast growth has led to modest margin deterioration due to the costs of expansion. Margins should improve as the company builds greater scale in regions it has recently entered, slows its geographic expansion, and builds market share in existing regions. The Hostess bread brands, including Wonder, and the Tastykake brand from Tasty Baking enable Flowers to bring a broader product selection into new and existing markets. The Wonder brand in particular is complementary to Flowers' core brands, which are anchored by $1.1 billion annual revenue at retail from Nature's Own. Flowers' new goal is to reach 90% of the U.S. population over the long term. The current ratings and Rating Outlook assume this growth will be achieved at a measured pace. Liquidity and Debt Structure: Flowers typically carries very little cash on its balance sheet. Much of Flowers' immediate liquidity is derived from internally generated cash flow and access to the company's $500 million revolver which matures in February 2019. Long-term debt maturities are manageable and primarily consist of term-loan amortization and the $150 million accounts receivable securitization due in July 2015. Annual maturities are $31.7 million in 2014, $183 million in 2015, and $72.8 million in 2016. Flowers' $300 million term loan entered into in July 2013 amortizes 5% in year 1, 10% each in year 2 and year 3, 35% in year 4 and 40% in year 5. The company may also make voluntary prepayments without penalty. The company's credit agreements have a maximum leverage covenant of 3.75x through the third quarter of 2014 and 3.5x thereafter. The agreements also have a minimum coverage of 4.5x. Fitch expects significant headroom will remain under these covenants. Rating Sensitivities: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --A positive rating action could occur in the intermediate-to long term if Flowers demonstrates a commitment to maintain leverage (total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR) in the low 2x range while generating material FCF. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A negative rating action is not anticipated but could occur if the company does not de-lever, possibly due to another sizeable acquisition, and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR remains in the low-3x range or higher; --A prolonged significant drop in earnings or FCF due to a secular shift away from bakery products could also lead to a negative rating action. 