Fitch Affirms Four German Development Banks at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German development banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks, Short-term IDRs at 'F1+', Support Ratings at '1' and Support Rating Floors at 'AAA'. The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank), NRW.BANK and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS The banks' Long-Term IDRs are equalised with those of their guarantors. KfW and Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; AAA/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic entity is guaranteed by the German state through a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast). KfW is also guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a direct and unlimited statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations. In June and July 2013 the Bundestag and the Bundesrat adopted the CRD IV-Umsetzungsgesetz and thereby a guarantee of the FRG for all obligations of Rentenbank. The legislative procedure was finalised on 3 September 2013. The guarantee will come into effect on 1 January 2014. NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; AAA/Stable) and the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). On top of the maintenance obligation and explicit guarantee, L-Bank benefits from a statutory guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). While the State of BW is unrated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links BW's creditworthiness to that of the FRG. The banks' SRs are based on this formalised support but also reflect the roles that the four banks fulfill for the FRG and the respective states. KfW, 80% owned by FRG, is the largest development bank in Germany with a broad range of actvities including export and project financing commercial activities. These are contained in the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (not rated), which is legally independent and excluded from the state guarantees. Rentenbank is focussing on the agriculture and agribusiness sectors. NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure and housing promotion projects in the State of NRW, which wholly owns the bank and acts as its guarantor. L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families, and promotes small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest rate loans in its operating region of BW. The bank is wholly owned by the State of BW. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their business models are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors. Fitch rates subordinated debt instruments for NRW.Bank and Rentenbank. Fitch believes that the support mechanisms for both banks provide similar protection to senior and subordinated debt instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS The bank's IDRs, senior debt and subordinated debt (NRW.Bank and Rentenbank) ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around owners' support, specifically a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the terms of the state guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios likely in the foreseeable future. The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings reflects Fitch view that the nature of the state support is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy and their entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support structure was approved by the European Union in 2002, although under competition law the banks may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes significant changes to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term. Fitch understands that the amendment to the "Law concerning KfW" entered into force on 13 July 2013 , provides that key banking supervision standards under the German Banking Act will be applicable by analogy to KfW and supervision of compliance to these standards is assigned to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. However, Fitch does not expect that the special role of KfW as a promotional bank will be materially impacted or that the support for KFW will change. The rating actions are as follows: KfW Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor at 'AAA' Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'F1+' Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+' Rentenbank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'F1+' Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+' NRW.BANK Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings affirmed at 'F1+' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+' Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' L-Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768 076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768 076 248 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. L-Bank did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 