Fitch Affirms Freddie Mac 2012-K17 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Ctfs K-017

March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all five classes of Freddie Mac 2012-K17 multifamily mortgage pass-through certificates and three classes of Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates, K-017. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations of Freddie Mac 2012-K17 are based on the stable performance of the underlying collateral pool. As of the February 2013 remittance, the pool had no delinquent or specially serviced loans. The pool’s aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 0.6% to $1.264 billion from $1.272 billion at issuance. Sixty of the remaining 72 loans (83% of the pool) reported at least partial year 2012 financials. Based on full year or annualized financial statements, the pool’s overall net operating income (NOI) improved 10% since issuance. However, the improvement reflects using annualized estimates and is not directly comparable to the full year actuals. The affirmations of the Freddie Mac K-017 certificates are the result of the pass-through nature of the certificates, as they are dependent on the underlying ratings of classes A-1 and A-2. RATINGS SENSITIVITY All classes maintain Stable Outlooks. Due to the recent issuance of the transaction and stable performance, Fitch does not foresee positive or negative ratings migration until a material economic or asset level event changes the transaction’s overall portfolio-level metrics. Additional information on rating sensitivity is available in the report ‘FREMF 2012-K17 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates and Freddie mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-017’ (April 3, 2012), available at www.fitchratings.com. As of the February transmittal, the pool’s aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 0.6% to $1.264 billion from $1.272 billion at issuance. The largest loan of the pool (15.03%) is secured by Park Newport, a 1,306-unit four-building apartment complex located in Newport Beach, CA. The apartment complex amenities include a movie theater, lounge, fitness center, market, and a dry cleaning facility. The development is situated overlooking Upper Newport Bay and is in close proximity to Fashion Island Mall which is a shopping and dining destination in Orange County, CA. The borrower in the last five years made a significant investment in the interior and exterior upgrades of the structures ensuring that the complex maintains its competitiveness with other premier complexes in the area. The second largest loan (5.16%) is secured by Cottages of Baton Rouge, a 382-unit, 1,290-bed student housing complex serving Louisiana State University. The property is of superior quality to the neighboring competing assets. A new phase of student housing development was recently completed and the community boasts a full complement of amenities to the residents including weight room, fitness studio, study lounge, pool and tanning stalls. Development of competing assets has been minimal and demand for this product should continue to be strong as more than 20,000 students at the university live off campus. The third largest loan (4.86%) is secured by a 600-unit apartment complex residing on 44.2 acres of land in Woodbridge, VA. The property amenities include athletic courts, hiking trails, dog walk areas, and a car wash center. The subject was under a 20-year master lease with the U.S. Navy, which expired in late 2011. The property’s occupancy has risen to a stabilized rate of 95% from a low of 33% when the Navy began removing personnel. The development is located within the Prince William County submarket of the Suburban Virginia, MSA. The property benefits from being in walking distance to the Virginia Railway Express which services Union Station in Washington D.C and close to neighboring military bases. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: FREMF 2012-K17 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates --$149.7 million class A-1 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$926 million class A-2 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$1.075* billion class X1 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$187.7* million class X2-A at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$92.2 million class B at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate classes C, interest-only class X2-B, and interest-only class X3. Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-017 --$149.7 million class A-1 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$926 million class A-2 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$1.075* billion class X1 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable. *Notional amount and interest only Fitch does not rate interest-only class X3.