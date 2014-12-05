Fitch Affirms French Region of Bretagne at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Region of Bretagne's Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Its EUR500m senior unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Bretagne's strong budgetary performance compared with peers and its low debt. The ratings also take into account an expected surge in debt due to sizeable capital expenditure until 2017. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the region will be able and willing to maintain a financial profile and debt levels compatible with 'AA' peers, despite expected moderate weakening of its operating performance. Fitch expects the current margin to drop to 19% in 2017, from 27.1% in 2013, mainly due to an expected decline in transfers received (-11.9 % on average per year over 2013-2017). We also expect operating expenditure to stabilise in the medium term, following an increase of 1.6% in 2014, as structural spending cuts offset dynamic spending (staff, train services, education). Despite a slight decline, the current margin should remain sound at 23% at end-2014. Fitch expects the region to incur capital expenditure at EUR489m per year over the medium term, compared with EUR417m per year over 2009-2013. Even though the region's capital expenditure is heavily weighted towards the public transport sector - the co-financing of the regional high-speed railway system and purchase of train rolling stock - the region aims to main capital spending on sectors. As a result of the expected weakening in the current margin, we expect Bretagne's self-financing ratio to slightly decline to 55% in 2017, from an expected 59% at end-2014. We estimate that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of nine years in 2017, compared with an expected 3 years at end-2014 and an average maturity of debt at eight years and four months, putting the ratings under pressure. Based on its track record of reliable financial forecasting, we believe the region will be able to maintain debt metrics that are compatible with its current ratings. In comparison with their international peers, Bretagne has moderate debt (estimated EUR635.5m at end-2014, or 69.7% of current revenue). The debt structure is sound and does not include high-risk products. Fitch considers the region's financial management as highly efficient, notably in its forecasting ability, which allows Bretagne to control its annual commitments in budgetary performance and debt. An expected broadening of its competencies would affect the budgetary profile of the region in the medium term. Fitch will monitor developments with respect to this and will assess their impact on its budgetary profile. Bretagne's diversified economy relies on an important agricultural and food processing sector and a strong industrial base. A skilled workforce has kept the regional unemployment rate (8.6% in 2Q14) structurally below the national average (9.7%). We expect the regional economy to recover in line with the French economy, despite difficult industrial restructuring and a lack of competitiveness in some key economic sectors. RATING SENSITIVITIES An inability to adjust expenditure to match revenues, leading to an increase of debt-to-revenue consistently above 120% (2013: 67.5 %), could lead to a negative rating action. A strong budgetary performance resulting in a debt payback ratio sustainably below two years could lead to a positive rating action. Bretagne's ratings are capped by the sovereign's rating, which are currently on Rating Watch Negative. Therefore, any rating action taken on the French sovereign could be reflected on the ratings of the region. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 028 79 08 72 03 