RPT-Fitch affirms FSUE Post of Russia at 'BBB'; outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FSUE Post of Russia’s (PR) Long-term foreign and local currency rating at ‘BBB’, Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F3’ and National Long-term rating at ‘AAA(rus). The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The rating action also affects the company’s outstanding RUB16bn senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN RU000A0JRD47, RU000A0JT8N3, RU000A0JT8T0, and RU000A0JT8R4).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the company’s strong legal, strategic and operational links with the Russian Federation, the company’s ultimate sponsor, and its role as the national postal operator.

Close ties with the state is a key rating factor, implying, in Fitch’s view, a high likelihood of support if needed. Fitch used its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of PR. PR is a national postal operator, engaged in regulated and non-regulated services. PR’s management was replaced in 2013 and a renewed business plan and capex programme is expected from the new management team. These documents will be finalised once the new strategy for postal industry development is adopted by the government, tentatively by end-2013.

The state financially supports PR with operating subsidies, which amounted to RUB5.4bn in 2012 (2011: RUB13.3bn). These transfers offset only part of losses on regulated activities. Nonetheless, PR delivered balanced accounts in 2011-2012 due to cross-subsidies from non-regulated postal and financial services. Fitch views higher efficiencies in the core business as the key challenge, particularly with declining volumes in traditional mail, universal postal services regulated by government tariffs, and growing competition from electronic and web-based mail.

Fitch expects moderate revenue growth of about 7% yoy in 2013-2015 and EBITDA of about RUB5bn-RUB6bn 2013-2014 (2012: RUB3.8bn). Staff costs decreased slightly to 57% of operating costs in 2012 (2011: 59%), which taken together with about 300,000 employees puts significant pressure on the company’s profitability. The still uncertain long-term plan for regulated tariff increases could potentially jeopardise expected EBITDA and cash flow growth, putting projected capex under pressure.

PR’s development plans are linked to infrastructure modernisation (logistics, facilities, IT solutions). Capital outlays increased to RUB11.2bn in 2012 (2011: RUB8.5bn). Under Fitch’s baseline scenario, investments of about RUB39bn will be funded in 2013-2015 by cash flow generation (59%), government grants (15%) and moderate leveraging of the balance sheet.

Fitch expects further increase in the company’s debt up to RUB32bn by 2015, with a still conservative net debt/EBITDA below 2x in 2013-2015. The company extended debt maturities in 2012, with long-term debt increasing to 96% of the debt stock (2011: 92%). No material refinancing risk is envisaged up until 2014-2015.

Financial debt is not state-guaranteed, but there is a change of control clause in most international financial agreements.

PR improved its liquidity position with cash increasing to RUB14.7bn by end-2012 (RUB10.5bn by end-2011 and RUB11bn by end-H113:) and available five-year facilities of up to RUB5bn. High cash holdings mostly held on state-owned banks accounts.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

PR’s ratings and Outlook are equalised with those of Russia and are likely to mirror those in the medium term. Weaker links with the state, as reflected in a potential change of legal status leading to material reduction of the state’s participation in the company, or a lack of financial support in case of a significant deterioration in PR’s financial sustainability would be negative for the ratings.