RPT-Fitch Affirms FTA Santander 2 ABCP Programme at 'F2sf'

Dec 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2’s (FTA Santander 2) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) at Short-term ‘F2sf’. The affirmation follows a review of FTA Santander 2’s performance and its counterparties.

The programme is a single-seller partially-supported ABCP programme structured to purchase short-term receivables originated in Spain by Banco Santander (BBB+/Stable/F2). The receivables correspond to commercial credit discounts and credit advances provided by Santander to Spanish enterprises. The conduit finances revolving purchases via the issuance of ABCP.

The programme will not issue further ABCP until it is renewed in early January 2014 and after registration with the Spanish securities regulator, Comision del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). The last ABCP issue occurred on 17 December 2013 and will be effective on 19 December 2013. The existing liquidity facility contract will expire in February 2014.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The programme’s rating continues to be linked to Banco Santander’s Short-term Issuer Default Rating. The programme is supported by a liquidity facility, a loss reserve and a guaranteed investment contract account, all provided by Banco Santander. Furthermore, the issuer benefits from a call option over Banco Santander’s receivables at a discounted price designed to build a yield reserve. The renewal of the liquidity facility in February 2014 will enable the conduit to continue issuing ABCP for another 364 days. However, the existing commitment to provide liquidity will continue to be effective until all currently outstanding ABCP matures.

The loss reserve is sized using a high rating stress multiplier of 2.25x as per the transaction documents and compensates for the transaction’s aggressive default ratio definition. The default ratio only considers receivables deemed uncollectable by the seller, and excludes arrears of more than 120 days (ie the transaction’s definition of objective defaults). Fitch’s trade receivables criteria indicate that a rating stress multiplier of 1.75x is sufficient to support an ‘F2sf’ rating. The higher multiplier offsets the transaction’s default ratio which underestimates the actual level of defaults.

The fund has benefited from a large loss reserve since the maximum loss ratio within the loss reserve calculation formula peaked at 2.1% in August 2012. The maximum loss ratio considers the highest three-month rolling average default rate over the previous 12 months and is now decreasing. The peak was driven by a point-in-time change in Santander’s policy with respect to the classification of defaults as “uncollectable”. In September 2012 the default ratio, which is defined in the transaction documentation as the three-month rolling average of default rates, peaked at 2.3%. The default ratios have decreased and stabilised after the effect of the aforementioned point-in-time reclassification of defaults has passed.

The issuer could not issue new ABCP in January 2012 after the default ratio hit 0.71% and breached the default trigger. The structure prevents new ABCP issuance when this default ratio represents more than 0.7% of the outstanding balance of all assets. For the calculation of default ratios, the amount of defaults is the balance of assets 120 days in arrears or more plus the balance of new write offs of the period. Capacity to issue ABCP was restored in February 2012 but default ratios continue to be close to the ABCP issuance stop trigger level as performance has not improved significantly. The default ratio was 0.66% as of end-August 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is most sensitive to changes in the Short-term IDR of Santander as a result of the existing credit link. A change in the Short-term IDR of Santander would result in a parallel change in the rating of the ABCP issued by FTA Santander 2.

Changes to other factors such as asset performance or issued volumes would have no impact on the rating because the structure adapts to the environment and the structural protection features are sized to accommodate larger stresses. Ultimately, the early amortisation triggers and ABCP issuance stop triggers that are part of the structure would force the termination of the transaction or the interruption of new ABCP issuance, thus protecting against circumstances that could trigger a rating action.