RPT-Fitch Affirms FTA Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2011-1

Nov 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTA Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2011-1 ratings as follows:

EUR307.9m class A notes: affirmed at ‘AA-sf’, Outlook Stable

EUR71.6m class B notes affirmed at ‘AA-sf’, Outlook Stable

EUR63.6m class C notes affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of auto loans originated in Spain by Santander Consumer EFC SA, a wholly-owned and fully integrated subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance (SCF, BBB+/Stable/F2) whose ultimate parent is Banco Santander S.A. (BBB+/Stable/F2).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Structural credit enhancement provides strong protection to the class A, B, and C at 57%, 40.8% and 26.5% respectively. Default and losses observed are lower than initially expected since current loans in arrears for 90 days or more represent 1.6% of current balance and cumulative defaults are below 0.5% of initial collateral balance. As of August 2013 the pool factor (percentage of outstanding collateral relative to its initial amount) was 55.7% compared with 82.18% in August 2012.

Fitch considers the class C notes to be materially exposed to the account bank, which holds the reserve fund that is the only structural protection available to these notes. While counterparty triggers at A/F1 are in place to mitigate against counterparty risks, a scenario of sudden jump to default of the account bank would cause the class C notes to default. However, the rating has been affirmed due to the strong protection offered by the current CE.

Following the downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. in June 2012 the role of SPV account bank has been transferred to Santander UK plc (A/Stable/F1), while the exposure to Banco Santander SA as swap provider has been mitigated by a cash collateralisation mechanism.

Class A and B notes are at the highest achievable rating for structured finance transactions in Spain.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch believes classes A, B and C ratings would support considerable variations to Fitch’s credit assumptions due to the robust credit enhancement compared with Fitch’s collateral performance projections.

The reserve fund is fully funded and represents 26.5% of outstanding notes. It will not start to amortise until end-2014, subject to performance triggers such as the balance of loans 90 days or more in arrears not exceeding 1.5% of non-defaulted collateral and defaulted loans not exceeding 1% of the original collateral balance.