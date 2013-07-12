RPT-Fitch Affirms FTPYME Bancaja 6

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTPYME Bancaja 6 FTA’s notes as follows:

Class A2 notes (ES0339735013): affirmed at ‘Asf ', Outlook Negative

Class A3 notes (ES0339735021): affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Negative

Class B notes (ES0339735039): affirmed at ‘B-sf’, Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Class C notes (ES0339735047): affirmed at ‘CCsf’, Recovery Estimate 20%

Class D notes (ES0339735054): affirmed at ‘Csf’, Recovery Estimate 0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of the notes’ ratings reflects the sufficiency of available credit enhancement (CE) to allow the notes withstanding current rating stresses. The class B notes’ Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable due to the volatile performance of the transaction and expected further deterioration.

The transaction has faced deterioration in performance over the past year that Fitch believes this is likely to continue. The longer dated buckets of delinquencies have increased as have defaults. The increase in defaults led to the depletion of the reserve fund in December 2012 and the appearance of principal deficiency ledger (PDL) balance, increased since then, accumulating EUR2.2m as of May 2013’s investor report. Delinquencies over 90 days and 180 days have increased to 13.9% and 12.7% respectively since the previous annual review in July 2012, while defaults also increased to 21%.

The transaction’s portfolio has deleveraged since the previous review to 16.4% of the balance at closing offsetting the deterioration in performance, and allowing class A to amortise to 3.6% of its initial balance being likely to pay in full in the next three payment dates. The largest borrower now represents 2.4% and 32 borrowers accounted for more than 0.5% as of May 2013. Real estate sector exposure is moderate at 33.5% of the current portfolio balance.

The class A notes’ rating is constrained by the exposure to the transaction’s payment interruption risk as no source of liquidity is available for the notes while the reserve fund is depleted and no other dedicated liquidity is in place.

Therefore in case of a default of the servicer Bankia (BBB/Rating Watch Negative/F2) the notes would be exposed to a potential disruption in the collection of cash flows from the pool that could affect the timely payments on the notes.

FTPYME Bancaja 6 is a cash flow securitisation of loans to small- and medium-sized Spanish enterprises (SMEs) granted by former Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante, now Bankia S.A.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As part of its analysis, Fitch considered the sensitivity of the notes’ ratings to the stresses on defaults and recovery rates. These stresses had no material negative impact on the ratings.

An increase in defaults of 25% or a haircut in recovery rates of 25% would have negative impact on the rating of the notes of at most one notch for the senior notes.