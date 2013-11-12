RPT-Fitch Affirms Fukoku Mutual Life at IFS Rating 'A'; Outlook Stable

(Report for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘A’ and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company’s EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m cumulative perpetual subordinated notes at ‘BBB’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Fukoku Life’s solid capitalisation and stable life insurance underwriting business with its successful focus on the more profitable third (health) sector. These strengths are offset by its smaller size and franchise compared with the six largest life insurance groups in Japan.

Fukoku Life’s capital adequacy has continued to improve. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to 970.8% at end-March 2013, the second highest among Japanese traditional life insurers. The SMR improved from 741.1% a year earlier in part due to its effective use of hybrid capital. In September 2013 the company issued USD500m of cumulative perpetual subordinated notes to international investors to strengthen capitalisation.

Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life’s third sector has increased at a moderately faster pace than most of its peers, rising 1.7% in FYE13 (the financial year ended March 2013) and 1.7% in FYE12. The agency estimates about half of Fukoku Life’s total insurance underwriting profit is generated from its third-sector products and it expects the contribution from this segment to continue to expand.

To better manage risk and cope with Japan’s new economic solvency regime, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) and is steadily narrowing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities to reduce interest rate risk, which remains one of the primary risks for the company.

Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan’s nine traditional life insurers, with a market share of 3% by value of policies in force at end-March 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive rating action may be considered if Fukoku Life’s SMR is maintained at well above 700%, or if Fitch’s own assessment of capital adequacy improves further, on a sustained basis. Fitch would also view positively further growth in the company’s health insurance sector or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection products.

Negative rating action may result from material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in profitability, particularly if Fitch’s assessment of capital adequacy drops sharply, the SMR falls below 600% or financial leverage increases to a level above 35% (13.9% at end-March 2013), for a prolonged period.