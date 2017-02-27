(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT FWD Life
Indonesia's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'A(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects FWD Group's commitment to provide
capital and
operational support to FWD Life Indonesia, which Fitch views as
credit positive.
However, the rating is constrained by the company's short
operating record,
associated business execution risks and small market position in
Indonesia's
competitive life insurance market.
FWD Life Indonesia is 60.9% owned by FWD Group, which has
insurance businesses
across Asia. FWD Life Indonesia continues to draw on its
parent's marketing and
operational resources, including risk management and information
technology.
Fitch believes the synergies and sharing of technical know-how
with the parent
could help the life insurer build its business franchise.
Fitch expects FWD Life Indonesia's capitalisation to remain
stable as it
expands, underpinned by ongoing capital injections from its
parent. The
company's capitalisation, measured by regulatory risk-based
capital, was 486% at
end-2016, well above the 120% regulatory minimum.
FWD Life Indonesia reported a net operating loss in 2016 due to
higher costs
from brand building, network expansion and other operating
expenses. The company
plans to focus on sales of regular-premium unit-linked policies
and
protection-based products in the employee benefit segment to
improve
profitability. It will support this by continuing to expand its
tied agency,
bancassurance and e-commerce channels. Failure to execute its
business plans
appropriately and successfully could hurt the company's
financial stability.
FWD Life Indonesia obtained its insurance licence in February
2013 and started
writing business in 2014, capturing about IDR231bn of new
business premiums by
end-2016. Its market share, measured by life gross premiums, was
less than 1% at
end-2016 and it has a smaller absolute market size in terms of
total assets and
equity compared with peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that FWD Life
Indonesia will
maintain its healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital
buffer relative to
its operating profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a perceived
weakening of support
from FWD Group; weaker-than-Fitch-expected business growth or
market franchise;
poor operating performance over a prolonged period; or a
significant
deterioration in capitalisation, with the regulatory capital
ratio persistently
below 200%.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a significant and
sustained
improvement in the company's standalone profile over the next
three to five
years in terms of market franchise, business growth and
profitability, with ROE
consistently above 5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jessica Pratiwi
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6816
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
JI. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
