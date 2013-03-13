Fitch affirms Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's IFS at 'A-'; outlook stable

March 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna’s (Garant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Garant is 83%-owned by the state-owned public Belgian credit insurer, Office National du Ducroire (ONDD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the company’s solid capitalisation, its adequate underwriting performance and profitability, its prudent investment strategy and its extensive use of reinsurance which is considered as adequate for the risks the company assumes and in line with the ‘A’ rating category. Fitch views the company’s financial profile as adequate but somewhat volatile, which is inherent to its activities and their close linkage to the international economic environment. The agency considers Garant’s adequate reserving and its ability to recover a material portion of claims paid as offsetting factors. In 2012, Garant’s gross written premiums and net profit totaled EUR29.4m and EUR3.8m, respectively. Its Fitch-calculated net combined ratio was 87%. Fitch views the company’s capital base as strong, as reflected in a regulatory solvency ratio which was 5.1 times the minimum required in 2012. Offsetting these positive drivers is the company’s concentration risk. Garant is a niche insurance provider specialising in credit insurance and political risk insurance mostly focusing on emerging markets. However, this is mitigated by the fact that Fitch views Garant as strategically very important to ONDD and Fitch would expect ONDD to provide support to its subsidiary if the need arose. Garant’s reinsurance programme provides high limits of coverage through quota-share, excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage as well as through a stop loss cover. Fitch considers the company’s reinsurance programme to be a major factor supporting its rating. The agency does not anticipate material changes in the current strategy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that Garant will maintain its current high solvency level and further reduce the volatility of its profitability through disciplined underwriting and expense management, particularly as demand for credit insurance increases in light of recent political disturbances in several regions and limited financing options. RATING SENSITIVITES Although unlikely in the short to medium term, a change in Fitch’s opinion on Garant’s strategic importance to ONDD to ‘core’ from ‘very important’ could lead to an upgrade as Fitch views ONDD’s credit quality as higher than that of Garant on a stand-alone basis. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: - A deterioration of ONDD’s credit quality and/or any alteration in Fitch’s view of Garant’s ‘very important’ strategic status. - A deterioration of Garant’s standalone credit profile through a decreased solvency level (to below 400%) or a sustained deterioration in the combined ratio to materially above 100%.