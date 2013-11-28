RPT-Fitch affirms Gazprom-Media at 'BB' on ProfMedia acquisition

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gazprom-Media Holding’s (GMHP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB’ with a Stable Outlook on the announcement of a planned acquisition of ProfMedia. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

GMPH is a diversified media company, with most revenues and EBITDA generated by its two free-to-air channels, NTV and TNT. The company also owns content production company Comedy Club, a few radio channels and print magazines, and NTV-Plus, a direct-to-home pay-TV operator.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Acquisition is Rating Neutral

GMHP has announced that it is planning to acquire the TV, radio and content production assets of ProfMedia, a diversified Russian media company. Fitch views the acquisition as having an appealing strategic rationale and synergetic with GMPH’s existing assets. We expect that leverage will not exceed 1.2x net debt/EBITDA, which is consistent with the current rating. This estimate is based on the assumption that the deal price does not exceed RUB35bn including debt. If the final price of the acquisition significantly differs from this estimate, Fitch would likely review GMPH’s ratings. The company will remain strongly free cash flow generative, supporting its robust deleveraging flexibility.

Good Operating Fit

The company will be able to significantly expand its portfolio of TV and radio channels and strengthen its market share. GMPH has agreed to acquire three free-to-air TV channels, four leading radio stations and a controlling stake in Central Partnership, a large TV and films content producer and distributor. The assets are complementary to GMPH’s existing businesses and would allow the company to use its content production capacity and a library of content rights more efficiently across the group. Following the acquisition, GMHP’s TV channels will account for over 30% of the federal TV ad market in Russia by revenues.

Leverage to Remain Below 1.2x Net Debt/EBITDA

We understand GMPH’s leverage will remain below 1.2x net debt/EBITDA following the transaction. Although no exact financial terms have been announced, the size of Prof Media’s business and current market valuations suggest that this acquisition is unlikely to cost GMHP more than RUB35bn, including ProfMedia’s debt, which was reported at RUB9.7bn at end-2012. The ProfMedia segments that are to be acquired by GMPH generated RUB3.8bn of adjusted EBITDA (company’s definition) in 2012.

Ample Liquidity

GMPH’s has ample liquidity, which will significantly reduce its dependence on external funding to finance the transaction. The company had over RUB15bn of cash and bank deposits on its balance sheet as of end-September 2013. We understand the acquisition will be for cash. GMPH will assume a major part of ProfMedia’s debt.

The deal is subject to regulatory scrutiny, and is expected to close in 1H14.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Although not considered an imminent risk, structural changes in the TV market such as a fragmenting TV audience or a growing share of ad revenues diverting to the Internet could weaken GPMH’s leadership and pricing power.

- A significant decline in viewership share/TV ad market share would be rating negative.

- A leverage increase to above 1.2x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis could be negative.

- A stronger commitment to maintain net leverage at or below 1x net debt/EBITDA and more clarity on the targeted capital structure/dividend policy would be credit positive.

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘BB’, Outlook Stable

National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at ‘AA-(rus)', Outlook Stable