Fitch Affirms Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe and DZ BANK at 'A+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rated Members of Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe at End-Q113 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG) and its major central institution, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's, Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. GFG's Group Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+'. Fitch has also affirmed the IDRs of 1,115 members of GFG's mutual support scheme at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the IDRs of 20 local cooperative banks, members of the scheme, as a result of their mergers into other rated members. A full updated list of GFG's 1,116 rated members following these rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT GFG is Germany's cooperative financial services network and Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) manages the protection scheme providing the network's members with mutual support. The IDRs (Group Ratings) apply collectively to GFG as a group and individually to the scheme's 1,116 members. The IDRs are based on the approach described in Fitch's "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". In line with these criteria, no VR is assigned to the individual members. GFG's IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which is supported by its tested mutual support mechanism, very high propensity to provide mutual support as demonstrated by its extensive track-record, and its members' deep institutional integration. To date, the support mechanism and the cooperative banks' strategic cohesion have always been sufficient to support even GFG's largest members, and we expect this to remain the case. While the IDRs are driven by GFG's collective standalone profile, there is, in our view, a high probability that the German state (currently 'AAA'/Stable) would ultimately support GFG or (groups of) individual members if ever needed, given GFG's systemic importance at a national level. The cooperative banks play an essential role as providers of financial services on a large scale to household and small business clients in Germany. GFG's SRF of 'A+' reflects this. In common with other banks with a SRF of 'A+', GFG has a Short-term IDR of 'F1+', reflecting greater certainty of support propensity in the short term. Even if the SRF was revised downwards, Fitch might consider the group's liquidity profile to be strong enough to maintain a Short-term IDR of 'F1+' rather than the more common 'F1' with an 'A+' Long-term IDR. DZ BANK's SRF reflects Fitch's view of the likely state support available to the bank if a severe crisis, compounded by DZ BANK's size, proved so substantial that it was beyond GFG's ability to support. Systemic support would, in our view, be motivated by GFG's reliance on DZ BANK, Germany's third-largest commercial bank, to serve the vast majority of the group's 30 million domestic clients. In Fitch's opinion, state support to GFG would be likely to be channelled through the mutual support scheme or DZ BANK. The latter's SRF is aligned with GFG's. However, we view the risk that GFG or DZ BANK may require state support in the foreseeable future as remote. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT GFG's and its members' Long-term IDRs are driven by GFG's VR and are at the same level as GFG's SRF. The IDRs would only be downgraded if GFG's VR and SRF were downgraded. The latter would only occur if we changed our view on Germany's ability or propensity to support. This, in turn, would most probably result from a downgrade of the sovereign rating, or from Fitch's expectation that governments' propensity of support will generally decrease. A downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not automatically trigger a downgrade of GFG's IDRs. However, if a sovereign rating downgrade was driven by a significant deterioration of the country's economic environment and prospects (rather than increasing contingent liabilities related to the eurozone crisis, for example), the high correlation of GFG's risk/return profile with the German economy would result in significant pressure on its VR, and thus on the group's and its members' IDRs. An upgrade of GFG's VR would trigger a similar upgrade of the group's and its rated members' Long-term IDRs. A downgrade of the Long-term IDRs would trigger a downgrade of the Short-term IDRs. Independently, the Short-term IDRs could be downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' if we perceived a material and structural deterioration of the group's funding and liquidity profile and, at the same time, if the group's SRF was revised downwards. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of GFG's VR reflects the group's strong franchise as the second largest domestic retail banking group, mainly focusing on domestic household and small business clients. It also reflects the local banks' high and resilient profitability, which has been maintained at the successive stages of the financial crisis and which dominates GFG's earning generation. The VR also factors in GFG's relatively low-risk profile benefiting from the robust domestic economic environment, its granular risk and earnings distribution and moderate direct capital market exposure. It also reflects its strong funding and liquidity profile underpinned by the local banks' stable domestic retail deposits. We expect GFG to continue to use its resilient performance in combination with prudent profit distribution to gradually enhance its already strong economic capitalisation. Our estimated Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 12.5% at end-2012 represents a substantial cushion for potential losses and risk migration. At the same time, we believe that the local banks are now entering a phase of slower, but still solid, capital build-up compared with the past four years. We expect the local banks' performance to gradually weaken from 2013. Pressure should arise from the low interest rate environment, which will increasingly affect their significant revenues from maturity transformation. Moreover, a gradual increase of loan impairments appears inevitable in the medium term in light of the current exceptionally benign economic conditions in Germany. More structurally, the VR also factors in GFG' relative cost inefficiency and our expectation that, despite likely moderate erosion of their market shares, the local banks will successfully defend their retail deposit franchise from increasingly intense competition. The strength of the local banks' earnings and the resilience of their asset quality are essential and should remain sufficient to absorb the substantial volatility arising from the sizeable vulnerable wholesale assets concentrated at its two central wholesale clearing institutions, DZ BANK and WGZ BANK AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank. This stabilising effect remains crucial as the eurozone crisis seems unlikely to be resolved rapidly. DZ BANK's diversified business model is a key positive rating factor due to the solid and steady performance of its retail businesses (especially residential mortgage lending (Bausparkasse), insurance and, to a lesser extent, asset management). Dominating the bank's profit generation, particularly at the most adverse stages of the financial crisis, these operations mitigate its vulnerable asset classes' volatility. A lasting environment of low interest rates close to the current level would pressure profitability in the Bausparkasse and insurance businesses, eventually diluting their essential loss-mitigating function. However, we expect this process to be gradual. DZ BANK's vulnerable assets, although shrinking, still amount to a relatively high multiple of its FCC for a diversified banking group of its size. The bank has achieved further progress in 2012. The performance of Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP), its commercial real estate (CRE) and public sector lender remains weak but is gradually improving, helped by its increasing focus on German assets. Following high loan impairments in CEE, DZ BANK's leasing operations have been recapitalised and are undergoing radical restructuring. Despite challenging market conditions, DVB BANK SE, DZ BANK's medium-sized ship financing business, maintains satisfactory performance and resilient asset quality, significantly outperforming most of its domestic peers. Exposures to ABS and peripheral eurozone countries continue to decline due to maturities and some active management. However, DZ BANK's vulnerable asset portfolios remain large, and several more years of downsizing will be necessary to achieve uncritical levels. As the main investing vehicle for GFG's liquidity, DZ BANK has privileged access to the local banks' EUR100bn structural (mostly retail) excess deposits. Diversified covered bond issuance enhances its funding mix. Volatile performance has hindered the necessary strengthening of the bank's modest capitalisation during the crisis. We believe that GFG would make its resources available to DZ BANK if necessary as they did in 2009. GFG's backing largely insulates DZ BANK from market expectations, which significantly exceed the regulatory agenda. This enables the bank's continued growth, notably in capital-intensive asset-based lending, creating an advantage over capital-constrained competitors. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR An upgrade of GFG's VR would require material de-risking and refocusing of the group's wholesale operations and efficiency gains. Improvements of the group's corporate governance would also be a condition for an upgrade. This notably includes risk management processes that would improve the group's ability to anticipate or quickly coordinate reactions to external shocks. Fitch recognises the challenges in producing timely consolidated data for a decentralised group. At the same time, more detailed consolidated information on the group's risk parameters would be a necessary condition to envisage an upgrade, assuming the above mentioned conditions are fulfilled. Barring worst-case eurozone or banking union related developments, it would probably take the following combination over the course of significantly more than a year for Fitch to envisage a downgrade of GFG's VR: a sudden and severe recession leading to surging default rates of its small business clients; the persistence of extremely low interest rates; and unsustainably intensive competition for retail deposits, resulting in material margin erosion or deposit outflows. The expected introduction of a European banking union could simultaneously weaken the availability of state support and the effectiveness of GFG's mutual support scheme, with potentially far-reaching negative implications for the group's financial strength. This would be the case if GFG's members became subject to the risk collectivisation of common, EU-wide deposit insurance and resolution schemes. Our base case does not yet include these risks, especially as we believe that the German authorities are strongly committed to preserving the effectiveness of GFG's support scheme and limiting the contingent liabilities that the banking union could entail for the group. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ BANK and DG HYP are all notched down from GFG's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk. We view as high the probability that GFG would make its resources available to DZ BANK and DG HYP if necessary, to prevent them from becoming unable to meet their payments on these instruments. Thus, these instruments' ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in GFG's VR. DZ BANK and DG HYP's LT2 subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from GFG's VR to reflect their higher loss severity compared with senior unsecured notes. DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I is rated four notches below GFG's VR, two notches each for higher loss severity and higher non-performance risk. The other hybrid capital instruments (see list below), whose profit distribution triggers are less likely to be activated, are notched three times for non-performance risk, i.e. five times in total. The rating actions are as follows: GFG Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' DZ BANK Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A' DG HYP Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A' DVB BANK Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+' 1,113 members of GFG's mutual support scheme Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' The IDRs of the following members have been affirmed at 'A+'/Stable/'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of their mergers into other rated members of the group: Gross-Gerauer Volksbank eG Raiffeisenbank Birkenfeld eG Raiffeisenbank Obergermaringen eG Raiffeisenbank Oberschleissheim eG Raiffeisenbank Travemuende eG Raiffeisenbank Vogelsberg eG Raiffeisenbank Vorallgaeu eG Raiffeisenbank Weilheim eG Vereinigte Volksbank Griesheim-Weiterstadt eG Volksbank Benninghausen eG Volksbank Brilon eG Volksbank Brueggen-Nettetal eG Volksbank eG Bechtheim Volksbank eG Verden Volksbank Erzgebirge eG Volksbank Harsewinkel eG Volksbank Hegau eG Volksbank Murgtal eG Volksbank Worms-Wonnegau eG Volksbank-Raiffeisenbank Penzberg eG DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks): EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed at 'BBB' EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR10m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series I (DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VI (DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VII (DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VIII (DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series IX (DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 (0) 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 (0) 69 76 80 76 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 