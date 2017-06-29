(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based gaming
conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs on Genting's
52.8%-owned
subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC (GENS), and Genting's wholly
owned subsidiary,
Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL), at 'A-'. The Outlooks
for Genting,
GENS and GOHL are Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
Genting's ratings reflect its monopoly position in gaming in
Malaysia and robust
market share of around 35% in the duopolistic Singapore market.
Its leisure and
hospitality (L&H) business in these countries together accounts
for over 80% of
consolidated EBITDA. The gaming industry in both these countries
is subject to
close regulatory oversight, and the resultant barriers to entry
impart a degree
of stability to Genting's cash flows across the business cycle.
It also enjoys
some diversification benefits from L&H assets in the UK, the US
and the Bahamas
as well as businesses such as oil-palm plantations, power,
property and oil and
gas. In addition to a robust operating profile, Genting has a
relatively
conservative capital structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margins Rebound at GENS: GENS, which contributed around 40% of
Genting's
consolidated 2016 EBITDA, saw improved margins in 2016, which
helped to
significantly offset the impact of weaker revenue. While GENS'
revenue fell 7%
in 2016 as the Asia-Pacific gaming market remained challenging,
operating EBITDA
margin (excluding a one-off tax refund benefit in 2015) improved
due to tighter
credit policies, leading to lower impairment of receivables, and
a remodelled
commission structure, in addition to an overall cost management
focus. GENS'
sustained focus has resulted in margins improving further in
1Q17. A sustained
increase in visitor arrivals in Singapore (1Q17: 4% yoy growth,
2016: 8%) also
bodes well for GENS as it focuses on growing its regional
premium mass business
and reinvests in its facilities.
In addition to weak market conditions over the last few years,
GENS has been
impacted by the loss of market share to sole rival Marina Bay
Sands Pte. Ltd.
(MBS, BBB-/Stable) due to MBS' locational advantage given its
proximity to
Singapore's central business district. While risk from further
market share loss
to MBS remains, we expect GENS' revenue to be supported by
higher visitor
arrivals and signs of bottoming out in the overall regional
gaming market. We
believe the competitive landscape in Singapore is unlikely to
change in the near
term as additional licenses are improbable when the moratorium
on such licenses
expire in 2017 given the government's concerns over problem
gambling.
Additionally, while we believe that GENS, and the market in the
region
generally, is closing in on a recovery, returns on investment in
a new casino in
Singapore could be inadequate due to increased regional
competition.
Robust Outlook for Other Businesses: We expect earnings to grow
at the Malaysian
L&H and oil-palm plantation businesses, which together
contributed around 50% of
Genting's consolidated EBITDA in 2016. Resorts World Genting
(RWG) has opened
several new facilities as part of its 10-year, MYR10 billion
redevelopment
masterplan launched in 2013, and other key attractions such as a
new theme park
and the remaining floors of its new mall and casino are
scheduled to open
progressively from 2017. We expect these developments to result
in a sustained
increase in visitor arrivals over the next three years, from 20
million in 2016,
and drive revenue growth for Genting's L&H business. The
plantation business
should benefit from a rebound in the yield on fresh fruit
bunches (FFB) in 2017
due to improved weather conditions. Over the longer term,
earnings should be
supported by a sustained improvement in yields as its Indonesian
oil-palm
acreage matures as well as healthy palm-oil prices, in our view.
Capex Likely to Increase: We estimate Genting's consolidated
capex will increase
over the next three years and average about twice of the MYR4.5
billion spent in
2016. Genting is investing in the Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV)
project and
expects full-scale construction to commence from 3Q17 with an
opening targeted
for 2020. That is in addition to its further investment in RWG
as part of its
redevelopment plan, for which around MYR4 billion has been spent
up to 2016. Our
capex estimates do not factor in potential investment by GENS in
Japan, given
significant uncertainties.
Capital Structure to Remain Conservative: Genting was in a net
cash position as
of end-2016, which we estimate will turn into a net debt
position in the next
three years due to higher capex. However, we estimate that
leverage will still
be relatively low with the ratio of net adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR less
net income attributable to minorities at around 0.6x by 2019.
The group's
management has a track record of prudent capital management,
recently evidenced
by GENS' sale of its stake in a South Korean venture to bolster
its cash
reserves. Our estimates factor in likely equity inflows from the
exercise of
Genting's warrants, which expire in December 2018, as the
exercise price is
substantially lower than the current price.
Rating Equalisation: The ratings of GENS and GOHL are equalised
with that of the
parent, Genting, due to strong operational and strategic ties,
in line with
Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Genting
holds 52.8% of
GENS through its 100% shareholding in GOHL. Fitch assesses GENS'
standalone
rating at 'BBB', despite its healthy operating profile and net
cash position,
due primarily to concentration risk given its single property in
Singapore.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Genting's ratings can be compared with that of Las Vegas Sands
Corp (LVS,
BBB-/Stable) and Crown Resorts Limited (Crown, BBB/Stable).
While LVS is
significantly larger than Genting in terms of both revenue and
EBITDA with
well-performing assets spread across the US, Macau and
Singapore, it is still
completely exposed to the L&H business and has a substantially
higher leverage
than Genting. Crown is smaller than Genting and revenue is
concentrated as all
its properties are in Australia. Similar to LVS, Crown operates
only in the L&H
sector and has higher leverage than Genting. These factors
justify a higher
rating for Genting than LVS and Crown.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Consolidated revenue growth for Genting of around 7% each year
over 2017-19
(2016: 2%)
- Operating EBITDA margin of 35%-36% over 2017-19 (2016: 32%)
- Annual capex of around MYR8 billion on average over 2017-19.
- Dividend pay-outs, including to minority interests, of around
MYR1.6 billion
on average over 2017-19.
- Equity infusion of around MYR6 billion over 2017-18 through
exercise of
warrants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Genting
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net financial leverage (as measured by the ratio of net
adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR less net income attributable to minorities)
being sustained at
more than 1.0x.
- Weakening of competitive position due to regulatory action in
any of the
markets in which Genting operates.
Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the discretionary
nature of gaming
expenditure incurred by gaming patrons and the cyclicality and
capital intensity
of the gaming business.
GENS
Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and
Genting will
result in GENS' rating being notched down from its parent's
rating. If there is
a downgrade of Genting's rating, GENS' rating will be downgraded
accordingly.
GOHL
Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GOHL and
Genting will
result in GOHL's rating being notched down from its parent's
rating. If there is
a downgrade of Genting's rating, GOHL's rating will be
downgraded accordingly.
LIQUIDITY
Very Comfortable Liquidity: Genting was in a net cash position
as of 31 March
2017, with reported cash and cash equivalents of around MYR34
billion compared
with debt, including GENS' perpetual capital securities, of
around MYR32
billion. Of the total debt, around MYR10 billion is due within
12 months,
including the perpetual capital securities which are scheduled
to be redeemed in
September-October 2017. GENS was also in a net cash position as
of 31 March
2017, with reported cash and cash equivalents of SGD5.6 billion
and debt,
including perpetual capital securities, of SGD3.4 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Genting Berhad
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
Genting Singapore PLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Rating on GENS's SGD2.3bn perpetual capital securities affirmed
at 'BBB'
Genting Overseas Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
GOHL Capital Limited
Rating on USD1bn 4.25% notes guaranteed by GOHL and due in 2027
affirmed at 'A-'
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Equity credit: Fitch has ceased to provide any equity credit
to Genting's
financials due to GENS' perpetual capital securities from 2016.
- Cash: Fitch has assumed 70% of Genting's investment in income
funds (2016:
MYR1,250mn) and quoted debt securities (2016: MYR342mn) to be
readily available
cash.
