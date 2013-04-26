RPT-Fitch affirms Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation at 'BB-'; outlook stable

April 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation’s (GOGC) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB-’ with a Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating on its USD250m bond maturing in 2017 at ‘BB-'. A complete list of rating actions is below.

The ratings for wholly state-owned GOGC are aligned with the sovereign’s as the government of Georgia (BB-/Stable) considers the company critical to national energy policy. In aligning the ratings, Fitch considers the 100% indirect state ownership and strong management and governance linkages between GOGC and the state. Fitch views GOGC’s standalone profile as commensurate with a ‘B+’ rating due to the company’s small size, limited operations and funding issues related to new projects.

KEY DRIVERS

Ratings Aligned with Sovereign’s GOGC is one of several corporations in Georgia regarded by the government as critical to national policy. The aligned ratings are supported by the 100% indirect state ownership via JSC Partnership Fund (PF, BB-/Stable) and strong management and governance linkages between GOGC and the sovereign. Fitch views GOGC’s standalone profile as commensurate with a ‘B+’ rating, constrained by its small size, limited operations and funding issues related to new projects. Its principal business is distribution of gas to domestic customers, transit of third-party gas via Georgian territory and power generation projects.

Gardabani Replaces Namakhvani

In September 2012, PF commenced construction of USD205m 230MW Gardabani Combined Cycle Power Plant. GOGC will use proceeds from its USD250m Eurobond for project funding and will become the owner of the power plant, with the transfer of assets to GOGC expected later in 2013. It already loaned USD50m to PF for the advance payment to project contractor. The power plant is expected to become operational in 2015 with annual output of 1.34bn kWh. GOGC will no longer finance the Namakhvani Hydro Power Plant construction, even if the government decides to restart it.

Gas Supply Under Stress

GOGC signed a new contract with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR, BBB-/Stable) in 2012 for higher gas supplies to the social sector (ie, power generation and households). The 34% average gas purchase price increase that followed eroded GOGC’s margin as a corresponding increase in selling price to SOCAR Gas Export and Import did not cover the difference. The GEL0.05 per cubic metre gas price reduction for residential customers from March 2013 until the end of the year will further decrease profits. Fitch notes that GOGC’s purchase contracts cover 1.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and should the social sector consumption increase further, there is a risk of further purchase price increases, which would be a drag on GOGC’s performance.

Higher Dividends Risk

In August 2012, PF became GOGC’s sole shareholder. PF is a state fund with stakes in key public companies, eg, Georgian Railway JSC (GR, BB-/Stable). While Fitch views the ownership change as neutral to GOGC’s linkage with the state, it understands that PF may demand higher dividend payments from GOGC as dividends are the prime source of financing its operations. In 2012 GOGC and GR generated 72% of PF’s dividend income of GEL115m, of which GOGC paid GEL49.7m. GOGC’s existing policies cap dividend payments at 35% of its net income.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Alignment With Sovereign

A downgrade of Georgia would be reflected by GOGC’s ratings. Upward changes within the ‘BB’ category would probably track those of the sovereign, depending on the level of institutional integration of GOGC.

High Headroom Standalone Rating

Leverage would need to exceed 4x debt/EBITDA before starting to put pressure on the ‘B+’ standalone profile.

Contract Framework Key

Negative rating action is more likely to arise from any unanticipated changes in the contractual frameworks supporting GOGC’s midstream position, or from any liquidity problems associated with the concentrated destination of cash deposits.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Limited Covenant Risk

Fitch will continue to monitor GOGC’s covenant position under its USD250m bond. Our forecasts suggest it is possible that the 3.5x net debt/EBITDA covenant could be breached in 2013, based on the assumption that long-term deposits are not included as cash in the calculation, and that in need the company would not be able to rapidly monetise these deposits. Including these deposits in net debt makes a breach highly unlikely. Even if the covenant was breached, it would not trigger an acceleration of the bond - the terms specify that GOGC will simply be prohibited from taking on additional debt.

The agency expects that GOGC’s net debt/EBITDA leverage will improve to 3.1x in 2014 and to 1.9x in 2015.

Adequate Liquidity and Maturities

GOGC’s short-term debt at end-2012 was GEL5m and its cash balance GEL143m plus GEL53m of short-term deposits. Its borrowings mostly consist of the USD250m bond due in 2017. At end-2012, bond proceeds were mainly deposited with local banks, ie, USD151m was held by, among others, the Bank of Georgia (‘BB-'/Stable), TBC Bank (‘BB-'/Stable) and ProCredit Bank (Georgia) (‘BB’/Stable). USD78.5m was on-lent to PF and the State Service Bureau, the latter balance to be repaid in 2013.

LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlooks Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at ‘B’

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at ‘BB-'