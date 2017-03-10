(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+' and
Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. The long- and short-term issue ratings
on Germany's
senior unsecured debt have also been affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
respectively.
The 'AAA' ratings primarily reflect Germany's diversified, high
value-added
economy, strong institutions and history of sound public debt
management. A
large and sustained structural current account surplus supports
the country's
net external creditor position. Government debt, at 68% of GDP
in 2016, is
higher than the 'AAA' median of 42% but is on a firmly downward
path.
The 2016 general government surplus was above target, at 0.8% of
GDP, and
marginally higher than the 2015 surplus of 0.7%. Debt interest
costs fell by a
further 0.2% of GDP, while strong tax revenue and
lower-than-budgeted
migrant-related expenditure accounted for the fiscal
outperformance. Fitch
forecasts only a small reduction in the general government
surplus to 0.6% of
GDP in 2017 and 0.5% in 2018. This is based on expectations of
further robust
revenue growth on the back of above-trend GDP growth and
positive labour market
dynamics, together with continued expenditure restraint.
General government debt has fallen steadily from a peak of 79.9%
of GDP in 2012
to an estimated 68.1% in 2016, having spiked by 15pp after the
financial crisis.
Germany's broad-based political commitment to a balanced budget
and the
constitutional debt brake rule provide a strong anchor for
sustained debt
reduction, and Fitch forecasts a further decline to 62.6% of GDP
in 2018.
According to our long-term debt sustainability analysis, which
assumes a gradual
fall in the primary surplus to 0.9% of GDP in 2025 from 2.2% in
2016, government
debt falls below the 60% of GDP Maastricht threshold early in
2020 and below 50%
in 2025.
The current account surplus increased to 8.5% of GDP in 2016,
from 8.3% the year
before, largely due to positive terms of trade. Net primary
income also remained
high in 2016, at 2% of GDP. Germany's current account surplus
has averaged 7.6%
of GDP since 2012, strengthening the net external creditor
position to 17% of
GDP in 2016, which compares favourably with the 'AAA' median of
10%. We forecast
a trade-driven moderation in the current account surplus, to
8.1% in 2017 and
7.8% in 2018.
GDP rose 1.9% in 2016, compared with 1.7% the year before,
driven by stronger
consumer spending and investment, and Fitch forecasts growth of
1.8% in 2017 and
1.7% in 2018. The dampening effect of higher inflation on real
wages this year
is mitigated by strong household fundamentals, confidence, and
labour market
dynamics. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in 2016 from an
average 4.6% in
2015, while monetary stimulus is also gaining more traction.
Uncertainty related to Brexit negotiations and US trade policy
is expected to
weigh on net trade, with the German economy exposed to downside
risks to
external demand. Longer-term, Fitch maintains its forecast that
GDP growth will
slow to a trend rate of around 1.3%, largely due to unfavourable
demographics.
The impact of the 0.9 million asylum seekers that arrived in
2015 is likely to
be mildly positive for growth. New migrant inflows have since
fallen to close to
a third of the 2015 rate and the average for 2012-14.
Fitch expects a rise in average HICP inflation in 2017 to 1.4%,
mainly due to
oil price dynamics. Core inflation is expected to be broadly
flat, at close to
1.1%, with still moderate wage increases of around 2.5%. The
pace of house
price growth quickened in 2H16, averaging 7.6% for the year as a
whole, but
risks of a sharp correction are mitigated by still limited
household credit
growth, low interest rates supporting affordability, and the
prevalence of
long-term fixed-rate mortgages.
Fitch's rating outlook for most German banks and the sector as a
whole is
stable. Loan impairment charges are expected to remain low this
year, supported
by banks' strong domestic focus (except for those with large
shipping
exposures). This will help capital generation, which increased
slightly in 2016
and remains unevenly distributed across the sector. The key
challenges remain
ultra-low interest rates weighing on profitability, regulatory
pressures,
relatively high cost bases, and intense competition.
The recent closing of the gap in public support between the SPD
and the CDU/CSU
has made the outcome of September's federal elections more
uncertain. Polls also
indicate a wider distribution of seats after the election, and
several coalition
configurations are possible, including another grand coalition.
In all likely
scenarios, either CDU or SPD would be the leading coalition
partner, and we
expect broad continuity in Germany's fiscal framework and
overall economic
policy.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Germany a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AAA'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- A marked increase in the general government debt/GDP ratio;
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support
to the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As a
member of the
currency union, Germany is financially exposed to a
re-intensification of the
eurozone crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
primary surplus
averaging 1.2% of GDP to 2025, average GDP growth of 1.4%, and a
gradual
increase in marginal interest rates from 2017.
- Fitch does not assume any debt-reducing transactions such as
from the sale of
financial assets in its projections for government debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
