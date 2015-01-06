Fitch Affirms Global Logistic Properties at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) LongTerm Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured rating and ratings on all outstanding bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed its Singapore dollar-denominated perpetual capital securities at 'BBB-'. The rating affirmation takes into consideration GLP's shift towards being an asset manager and portfolio owner, with the good quality of its underlying investments and the prudent financial profile of the holding company (excluding subsidiaries) providing support to its current ratings. GLP's logistic properties have become more geographically diversified and the company holds leading market positions in the four countries where it operates. Its portfolios also maintain prudent financial profile. The holding company's recurring management fees have increased as its portfolio expanded and its debts are well covered by its assets. GLP has also been recycling its capital by using the proceeds received from stake sales of its existing assets to acquire assets. GLP's ratings are constrained by the company's expansion strategy, which lowers the visibility of the company's financial profile. This is unlike most 'A' rating category investment property companies that have highly visible income streams and financial structures. KEY RATING DRIVERS Geographically Diversified Portfolio: GLP manages USD26.6bn worth of logistic properties, including USD16.9bn invested under its fund management platform (including the planned acquisition of USD8.1bn assets in US) and USD9.7bn operated by its subsidiaries in China and Japan. The company has a geographically diversified portfolio - GLP is the market leader in Brazil, China, and Japan based on total area of floor space under management and will be the third-largest in USA. Besides the diversification benefits, GLP's global network also enhances its competitiveness by offering its multinational customers an integrated service for their global operations. The logistic properties are also in strong demand because of the rapid development of e-commerce. Operating Assets at Moderate Leverage: GLP's operating assets - which include its China and Japan subsidiaries, the jointly-controlled entities (JCEs) and GLP J-REIT - maintain healthy asset cover. Its China and Japan subsidiaries' loan to asset value ratios (LTV) were 14% and 47% respectively as at September 2014, while the total liabilities/non-current assets (a proxy for LTV) of its JCEs were 44% at end-March 2014. As the total liabilities for the JCEs include payables and accrued expenses, the actual LTV will be slightly lower than the proxy we use. The rental yield of GLP's different operating assets, based on rental revenue/property assets, is around 5%. This is comparable to other Fitch-rated global investment property companies rated 'BBB+'. Strong Holding Company Financial Profile: GLP's rating is also supported by the holding company's (holdco) healthy recurring income interest cover of above 2.0x based on Fitch's estimations, and by the unencumbered asset cover improving to 9.5x at end-September 2014 from 8.3x in FY14 and 6.9x in FY13. The agency measures GLP's recurring income interest cover using the ratio of management fees and dividend income (including dividend holdco receives from its subsidiaries) to holdco interest expenses (including distribution for its perpetual capital securities). Income from management fee and dividend income from JCEs and investments totalled USD93m in FY14 and we expect this to increase to USD118m in FY15. This already covers holdco's interest expenses of USD54m by close to 2x before considering dividends from subsidiaries. Dividends GLP receives from subsidiaries is substantial as implied by the withholding tax of USD41m and USD21m it paid on dividend income from subsidiaries in FY14 and FY13, respectively. Asset Sales Support Expansion: GLP has been selling stakes in its assets to fund its growth. It has raised USD6.69bn since 2012, which it has invested in its subsidiaries and increased its interests in JCEs. The holdco's cash increased to USD1.2bn in 1HFY15 and another USD388m was added in October 2014 from asset sales to the GLP Brazil Income Partners II fund. This will be used to help fund its December 2014 acquisition of logistic properties in the US in partnership with Singapore's GIC. GLP's flexibility in raising funds by paring stakes in its assets means that the holdco's debts of USD925m (including 50% of its capital securities that are treated as debt) are supported by its net asset value, which totalled USD8.9bn in 1HFY15. Expansion Uncertainty Constrains Ratings: GLP's acquisitions which have occurred regularly, lower the predictability of its financial profile. For example, GLP completed a USD1.1bn acquisition of Brazilian assets in June 2014 and announced in December the USD8.1bn acquisition of US assets. Both transactions had material impacts on the holdco's financial profile as the final USD350m investment in the GLP Brazil Income Partners II fund and the planned final USD330m investment in the US Income Partners I fund are substantial relative to the USD1.65bn it holds in JCEs and listed investments. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until GLP's portfolio stabilises. 