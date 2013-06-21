RPT-Fitch affirms Gothaer's IFS at 'A'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG’s (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG’s (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A’ and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA’s EUR250m subordinated debt at ‘BBB’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Gothaer group’s (GG) strong and resilient capitalisation, well diversified group structure and Fitch’s expectations that Gothaer’s investment return and profitability have improved as of end-2012. Fitch expects GG’s capitalisation to have strengthened in 2012. At-end 2011, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 155% and the agency expects an increase for end-2012. Fitch views GG’s capitalisation as adequate for its ratings.

Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with GG, as they have the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group’s robust capitalisation, strong business position and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by competitive German market conditions and GG’s investment portfolio, which tends to show more volatility. However, investment returns and unrealised capital gains are expected to have shown strong performance during 2012.

Gothaer reported a GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR1.6bn and a subordinated debt exposure of EUR1.2bn at end-2011, which amounted to 6.9% and 5.2%, respectively, of total investments. Fitch notes that Gothaer’s GIIPS sovereign exposure was higher than the German market average. Fitch expects that the investment mix will not have shown significant changes at end-2012.

Fitch expects that the 2013 German floods will have a relatively low impact on Gothaer’s net loss ratio. Furthermore, Fitch regards GA’s re-insurance cover as effective protection against this claims event.

GA’s net combined ratio was 97.1% in 2011 and better than the German market of 98.9%. Fitch expects that GA’s net combined ratio will have been stable or slightly weaker in 2012. GL reported growth in new business volume of 16.2% in 2011 which was above-market-average of 6.4%. For 2012 Fitch expects GL’s new business growth to have exceeded the market average. Gothaer reported a net income of EUR85.2m in 2011. Fitch expects a slight improvement in reported net income for 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include significant improvement in GG’s underwriting and bottom-line profitability, a strong increase in its regulatory solvency margin, and a de-risked investment mix in terms of exposure to GIIPS sovereign and subordinated debt.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation (the regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%), a weakening of GG’s market position and a net combined ratio of above 105%.

Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.1bn (2010: EUR4.0bn) in 2011, making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance groups. Gothaer focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and independent financial advisors and, to a small degree, through co-operating banks. With GWP of EUR1.4bn, GA is Gothaer’s main non-life insurer. The life segment consists mainly of GL (GWP: EUR1.1bn). The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.9bn.