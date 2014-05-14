RPT-Fitch Affirms Grand Harbour I B.V.

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grand Harbour B.V.’s EUR403,172,612 m class A-1 floating rate notes at ‘AAAsf’ with a Stable Outlook.

Grand Harbour I B.V. is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO). Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes were used to purchase a EUR400m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited, and went effective on 19 August 2013. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2016.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the transaction since it closed in June 2013. Credit enhancement for the sole rated tranche in the deal is up marginally to 40.5% from 40.0%.

Two months after closing, the portfolio successfully ramped up. Currently, the majority of assets are rated ‘B’ (56%), with 78.1% of assets rated ‘B’ or above. The ‘CCC’ assets account for 1.3% of the transaction’s par value, attributable to two obligations from the same issuer. The maximum ‘CCC’ exposure bucket is 7.5%.

The portfolio has a large industry concentration exposure to the computers and electronics industry at 15.3% of total assets, with healthcare, the next largest exposure accounting for just over 8.5%. France and Germany account for approximately half of the assets’ country exposure, with a 26.3% and 21.9% share, respectively. The UK (13.1%) and Netherlands (13.0%) account for just over a further quarter of all assets’ location. Italy (5.8%), Ireland (1.9%) and Spain (1.3%), all considered peripheral exposures (for which Fitch applies additional stresses), together account for less than 10% of asset balance. Obligations domiciled in countries rated ‘A-’ or below by Fitch are capped at 10%.

The transaction’s minimum weighted average spread (4.25%), weighted average coupon (6%) and maximum weighted average rating factor (36) have not changed since the effective date with current levels compliant, along with all portfolio profile and coverage and quality tests.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch tested the rating’s sensitivity to a 25% increase in default probability across all assets, as well and a 25% reduction in assumed recoveries. Under both scenarios, the class A-1 tranche would be downgraded one notch to ‘AA+sf’.