(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Greek Banks’ IDRs
at RD; Upgrades
VRs - Rating Action Report
here
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Alpha Bank
AE (Alpha),
Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
(Eurobank) at 'Restricted
Default' (RD). At the same time the agency has upgraded the four
Greek banks'
Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'ccc' from 'f'.
A full list of rating actions is available in the related Rating
Action Report.
This rating action follows a periodic review of Greek banks'
ratings. Their IDRs
were downgraded to 'RD' on 29 June 2015 following the imposition
of restrictions
on the withdrawal of deposits after large outflows from the
banks in 1H15.
The upgrade of the VRs reflects the banks' improved liquidity
and Fitch's
expectation that the completion of the second review of Greece's
third economic
adjustment programme reduces political risks and will strengthen
depositor and
investor confidence in the Greek banking system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs of 'RD' reflect Fitch's view that the Greek
banks are defaulting
on a material part of their senior obligations given that
capital controls,
through restrictions on deposit withdrawals, are still in place
in Greece.
Full lifting of capital controls is unlikely in the short term
in Fitch's view,
but we expect gradual steps towards capital controls relaxation
and in
particular, gradual removal of restrictions on deposit
withdrawals. The roadmap
published by the Greek Ministry of Finance in May 2017 outlines
preconditions
for such steps, which include improvements in economic
environment and
confidence indicators, inflows of deposits into the banking
system and
strengthening of the banks' liquidity and market access. We
expect some form of
relaxation of withdrawal restrictions may follow the conclusion
of the second
review, for example, a further increase in the withdrawal limits
(currently
EUR840 per account per fortnight) or in limits on transfers
abroad. We however
do not expect such relaxation to be significant enough at this
stage to affect
the banks' IDRs.
The banks' long-term senior unsecured debt ratings, including
those on the debt
programmes of their issuing vehicles, have been affirmed at
'C'/'RR6' (Recovery
Rating). The ratings reflect exceptionally high levels of credit
risk, because
of poor recovery prospects in the event of the default on senior
debt
obligations, due to the banks' weak asset quality, high levels
of preferred
liabilities (comprising mainly insured deposits) and high asset
encumbrance.
VRs
The upgrade of the banks' VRs mainly reflects the banks'
improved, albeit still
weak, liquidity. It also reflects our expectation that
successful completion of
the second bailout review will reduce political risks, improve
confidence and
facilitate stronger deposit growth in 2H17. The VRs still
reflect that the
banks' capacity for continued operation is highly vulnerable to
deterioration in
the business and economic environment. This is driven by our
view that
confidence in the banking system remains fragile and is still
highly sensitive
to political developments. The VRs also reflect the Greek banks'
exceptionally
weak asset quality and high capital encumbrance by unreserved
problem loans.
The Greek banking system recorded in total around EUR6 billion
of deposit
inflows in Greece since the imposition of capital controls to
end-April 2017, of
which half were private sector deposits. Almost all of the
inflows occurred
since end-May 2016, following the completion of the first
bailout review and the
relaxation of capital controls in July 2016. The agreement on
conclusion of the
second bailout review and disbursement of around EUR8.5 billion
of bailout funds
reached between Greece and its creditors on 15 June 2017 should
pave the way for
further improvement in confidence. We expect this will result in
further deposit
growth, particularly since new money coming into the banking
system is not
subject to deposit withdrawal restrictions.
The banks are still reliant on central bank funding, in
particular on Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA). The reinstatement in June 2016 of
the waiver
allowing the ECB to accept Greek government bonds as collateral
in regular
refinancing operations, the inflow of deposits and improved
access to the
secured interbank market helped the banks reduce their aggregate
ELA funding by
EUR23 billion or over 35% in the 12 months to end-March 2017.
Reliance on ELA
remains significant however, ranging from around 7% to around
19% of end-March
total assets.
Fitch estimates that at end-March 2017, the banks' liquidity
buffers, comprising
cash and equivalents and collateral that can be pledged to
obtain ELA funding,
covered around 13%-24% of total deposits across the four banks.
We believe this
should allow the banks to withstand a moderate liquidity stress,
considering
recent and expected deposit trends. The political and economic
environment in
Greece remains fragile, however, and we expect the banks'
funding and liquidity
profiles will remain highly sensitive to depositor and investor
sentiment.
Asset quality is poor, with non-performing exposures (NPEs)
ranging 38%-54% of
gross loans at end-March 2017. Weak asset quality and moderate
coverage of
problem loans result in high capital encumbrance, with
unreserved NPEs equal to
1.3x-2.1x of the banks' end-2016 common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
capital. The banks
are pursuing ambitious targets to reduce the stock of NPEs in
Greece by roughly
40% by end-2019. However, the bulk of the NPE reduction is
back-loaded at some
banks, and meeting the targets will require a stable operating
environment and
well-functioning markets for foreclosed assets and
non-performing loans.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Greek banks' Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of
'No Floor'
highlight our view that support from the state cannot be relied
upon, given
Greece's limited resources and the implementation of the Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - Eurobank and
Alpha
The 'C/RR6' ratings on Eurobank's (ISINs DE000A0DZVJ6,
XS0234821345,
XS0440371903 and XS0232848399) and Alpha's (ISIN DE000A0DX3M2)
preferred
securities issued through their funding vehicles reflect
exceptionally high
credit risk and poor recovery prospects. The banks' preferred
securities are
currently non-performing.
STATE-GUARANTED DEBT - Eurobank and NBG
Fitch affirmed Eurobank's government-guaranteed debt and
assigned a long-term
rating to NBG's. These are senior unsecured instruments that
benefit from a full
guarantee from the Greek State. Fitch rates
government-guaranteed debt at 'CCC',
at the higher of the senior unsecured debt ratings of the issuer
(C for both
Eurobank and NBG) and the guarantor's Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDR (CCC for
Greece). We believe that these guaranteed programmes and issues
will be treated
equally with other obligations of the Greek State.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade of the banks' IDRs would require a significant
relaxation of deposit
withdrawal restrictions.
Ratings of senior unsecured debt are mainly sensitive to the
level of asset
encumbrance. A significant shift of funding from secured debt to
unsecured
facilities could result in an upgrade of senior unsecured debt
ratings.
VRs
An upgrade of the VRs is unlikely in the near term and would
require an upgrade
of Greece's 'CCC' sovereign rating, an extended record of
economic recovery and
political stability, significant reductions of banks' NPEs and
capital
encumbrance by unreserved problem loans, and further
improvements in the banks'
funding and liquidity profiles through deposit growth and
reduction and eventual
elimination of ELA reliance. The VRs could be downgraded if
depositor and
investor confidence weakens, compromising the banks' already
weak liquidity
profiles, or if capitalisation materially deteriorates.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of Support Ratings and upward revisions of Support
Rating Floors
would be contingent on a positive change in Greece's ability and
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - Eurobank and
Alpha
Ratings of preferred securities issued, respectively, by
Eurobank and Alpha
could be upgraded if the securities return to performing status
and if there is
a multi-notch upgrade of, respectively, Eurobank's and Alpha's
VR.
STATE-GUARANTED DEBT - Eurobank and NBG
Ratings of Eurobank's and NBG's state-guaranteed debt are
sensitive to Greece's
sovereign rating.
CRITERIA VARIATION
The analysis includes a variation from Fitch's "Global Bank
Rating Criteria",
which state that a bank's Long-Term IDR will only be assigned
below the VR in
limited circumstances when constrained by the Country Ceiling.
Although Greece's
Country Ceiling of 'B-' does not directly constrain the banks'
IDRs, the legal
restrictions on deposit withdrawals mean the IDRs remain at
'Restricted
Default'. As such, Fitch has varied its criteria to permit a VR
higher than 'f'
to be assigned whilst still maintaining a Long-Term IDR of 'RD'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Sanchez
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1221
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9174
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001