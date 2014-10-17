Fitch Affirms Grupo Posadas' IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Posadas) as follows: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --Foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --National scale rating at 'BB+(mex)'; --USD310 million senior notes due 2017 at 'B+/RR3'; --USD52 million senior notes due 2015 at 'B+/RR3'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. The affirmation and revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects higher leverage levels beyond expectations, as well as concerns regarding weak cash flow generation. Fitch takes into account that Posadas' gross adjusted leverage will tend towards 4.5x over the medium term, and excluding one-time events should be close to 5.0x. For the LTM ended June 30, 2014, gross adjusted leverage (excluding non-recurrent non-cash items) was 6.4x and is expected to be in the 5.5x-6.0x range by year-end. This is due to weak operating results during the first half of the year. Fitch expects operating results to improve within the next few quarters, which could lead to a revision of the rating outlook to Stable. However, if the adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio is consistently above 5.0x over the next 12-18 months, that can result in a negative rating action. SOLID BUSINESS POSITION Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business position as a leading hotel chain in Mexico, strong brand equity and operating performance, as well as its multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by high leverage, as well as industry cyclicality. Posadas' presence in all major urban and coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product offering and brand image have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry average in Mexico. The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to target domestic and international business travellers of different income levels as well as tourists, diversifying its revenue base. The 'RR3' Recovery Rating indicates good recovery prospects given default. 'RR3' rated securities have characteristics consistent with securities historically recovering 51%-70% of current principal and related interest. Despite the moderate capex growth strategy implemented over the past couple of years, Posadas still has good recovery prospects underpinned by ownership of several properties, which includes ten hotels, seven of them under the Fiesta Americana brand, as well as seven Fiesta Americana Vacation Clubs. IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE MUDDLED. Improved operational performance has been affected by non-operating or non-recurring events that have had a negative effect in Posadas' financial profile, such as payment of deferred taxes, the Chemuyil contingency and property sale, and Hurricane Odile in Los Cabos. Posadas has been able to turn operations around in 2Q'14 LTM versus 2Q'13. RevPAR has improved, particularly in owned and leased hotels and this has mostly been driven by improved Average Daily Rate (ADR). Occupancy has remained stable, above 60%, although coastal locations have outperformed urban ones, both for managed, as well as owned and leased properties. As of LTM June 30, 2014, EBITDA was MXN613 million. Adjusting for non-recurring and non-cash items, such as sales of assets which were counted towards revenues and EBITDA, as well as non-cash fines paid in shares and asset impairments, Fitch estimates EBITDA is around MXN743 million. Cash from operations (CFO) generation for the period was MXN99 million (net of a MXN221 million extraordinary charge) and Fitch expects some improvement due to continued strong operating performance. MODERATE CAPEX GROWTH STRATEGY Going forward, Fitch believes Posadas' strategy will be centered mostly on managing hotels, as opposed to owning the properties. New openings should continue for all brands, mainly Fiesta Inn and One, mostly under managed and leased formats. This strategy for new openings, with only about 8% of new rooms in the pipeline being owned properties, reduces capex somewhat and could support FCF generation, which is expected to be negative due to increased maintenance capex. From 2015 to 2017, Posadas plans to open 40 hotels with a total of 5,581 rooms. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity position is manageable. Posadas faces a USD52 million maturity in senior notes in January 2015. The company expects to refinance this maturity using a secured, self-amortizing loan. The ratings factor in that Posadas refinances or pays off this maturity in advance. Cash balances as of June 30, 2014 are MXN755 million, with about USD17 million held in escrow due to be received in 3Q'14 from the sale of its South American operations in 2012. Furthermore, the company has committed secured credit lines of MXN500 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive factors of the company's creditworthiness include stable EBITDA generation, consolidating gains in operating indicators, and a proven track record of stronger and stable credit metrics, such as adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR consistently below 4.5x. Negative factors for credit quality could include any weakening of operating trends or decreases in RevPAR that could lead to lower EBITDA and cash flow levels, as well as incurring debt that results in adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR consistently higher than 5.0x. Contact Primary Analyst Miguel Guzman-Betancourt Associate Director Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. +52 81 8399-9100 Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, NL, MEXICO Secondary Analyst Sergio Rodr?guez, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399-9100 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52 81 8399-9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May. 28, 2014); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013). --'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). 