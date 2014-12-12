Fitch Affirms Hannover Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hannover Rueck SE's (Hannover Re) and its reinsurance subsidiary E+S Rueckversicherung AG's (E+S Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' and Hannover Re's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Hannover Finance (Lux) S.A.'s EUR500m subordinated notes due 2040, EUR500m perpetual subordinated notes, and EUR500m subordinated notes due 2043, at 'A'. All issues are guaranteed by Hannover Re on a subordinated basis. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Hannover Re's strong financial profile, supported by very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch, and consistent earnings generation from the core non-life reinsurance segment. Hannover Re's shareholders' equity rose to EUR7.7bn at 9M14 (FY2013: EUR6.5bn), driven by an increase in the valuation reserve and a further addition from retained earnings. Capital quality is marginally reduced by a higher level of hybrid debt within the reinsurer's capital structure. This is mitigated by what Fitch considers to be a less volatile mix of reinsurance business relative to peers. Financial leverage rose to 22.8% at 9M14 (1H14: 19.8%) following the issuance of the EUR500m subordinated bond in September 2014. During 2015, Fitch expects that Hannover Re will call the EUR500m subordinated bond issued in June 2005, which should result in financial leverage reducing back to below 20%. The 2005 instrument carries a higher coupon than the 2014 issue, which should improve the reinsurer's future debt-service metrics. The five-year average fixed charge coverage ratio stood at 11.6x at 9M14, which remains supportive of the rating. Fitch views positively the stability of Hannover Re's earnings generation in recent years. The agency believes that this reflects the diversified nature of the company's business profile as well as the reinsurer's prudent investment strategy. The volatility of the combined ratio also remains lower than peers, which in Fitch's view reflects Hannover Re's selective underwriting approach and focus on preserving margins rather than on strong growth. Fitch considers the low volatility of the combined ratio an important factor supporting the stability of the reinsurer's earnings. Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains challenging for Hannover Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low interest rates and increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life reinsurance, continue to drive price softening across certain major reinsurance classes. Fitch expects Hannover Re's diversified business profile and prudent underwriting policy to provide resilience to a protracted period of price softening, should this occur. E+S Re's rating continues to reflect its core status within the Hannover Re group. Fitch regards E+S Re as a core subsidiary of Hannover Re due to its position within the group as the primary vehicle for underwriting reinsurance business in Germany, which is considered a key market by the group. This is despite the presence of significant minority interests (E+S Re is 64.8%-owned by Hannover Re) and its distinct brand identity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near term, but could be achieved over the longer term if financial leverage declines to 15%, the combined ratio remains below 93% and capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch, remains very strong. A downgrade may occur if financial leverage remains consistently above 25% or if the fixed charge coverage is consistently below 9x. Hannover Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with gross premiums of EUR14bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority interests) of EUR7.7bn at 9M14. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and health reinsurance business and has representative offices in 20 countries. Hannover Re is 50.2%-owned by Talanx AG, a majority-owned subsidiary of Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. Fitch has assigned Hannover Re's issue of EUR500m 3.375% perpetual subordinated notes, issued September 2014, a 'A' rating. 