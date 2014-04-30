Fitch Affirms Health Care Service Corporation's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health Care Service Corporation's (HCSC) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A+', its long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating at 'A', and the 'A' rating on the company's $500 million issue of 4.70% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2021. The Ratings Outlooks are Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS HCSC's large market position and Blue Cross Blue Shield branding support the current ratings. In addition, the company's ratings benefit from a conservatively structured balance sheet with modest financial leverage and a strong risk-based capital (RBC) ratio. Balanced against these strengths are HCSC's concentration in its two key markets of Illinois and Texas, as well as sector-wide profitability challenges associated with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). HCSC is a leading provider of health insurance and managed care services in IL, TX, NM, OK and MT. It is the nation's largest nonpublic health insurer with more than 13 million members. A key competitive advantage is the company's exclusive right to use Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) trademarks in its core markets. In addition, access to Blue Card, the BCBS Association's national account platform, has helped establish and grow HCSC's large market position. HCSC has a conservative balance sheet measured by strong statutory capitalization, modest financial leverage and a high-quality, liquid investment portfolio. HCSC's NAIC RBC ratio was 614% of the company action level (CAL) at year-end 2013. Surplus increased by 7.5% or $718 million to $10.3 billion between 2012 and 2013. Debt-to-total capital was 5% at year-end 2013, which Fitch considers very modest for both the current rating category and the entire market sector. The company has $500 million in senior unsecured debt with 4.7% coupon maturing in January 2021. HCSC's profitability deteriorated after it reported a $237 million increase in premium deficiency reserves related to ACA-compliant policies in the fourth quarter 2013. HCSC's EBITDA margin was 4.6% in 2013, which is below Fitch's 7% median guideline for the current rating category. HCSC's return on capital was 6.6% in 2013, which was well below its five-year average of 10.5%. HCSC's revenue continues to be concentrated in IL and TX, accounting for 88% of total revenue in 2013. The next largest state in terms of HCSC's membership is OK, accounting for approximately 9% of revenue. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Measured and profitable revenue diversification that reduces the company's reliance on key markets of IL and TX; --If HCSC's operating results, measured by EBITDA-to-revenues, move towards Fitch's median guideline for the 'AA' category of 9% - This improvement would indicate that HCSC's operating profile and results were able to overcome sector-wide pressures contributing to Fitch's current negative U.S. health insurance sector outlook. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --An RBC ratio decline below 350% or a significant increase in financial leverage above 15%; --Sustained operating losses or a consistently lower level of profitability measured by return on surplus below 5%; -- HCSC losing the ability to market itself as a BCBS plan could result in a multi-notch downgrade. Fitch affirmed the following ratings: Health Care Service Corporation --IFS at 'A+' Stable Outlook; --IDR 'A' Stable Outlook; --$500 million 4.7% senior notes due January 2021 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst: Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst: Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Committee Chairperson: Brian Schneider, CPA Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 2013) --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Dec. 2013) HCSC DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care (ACA to Increase Volumes but Reduce Margins) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828355 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.