RPT-Fitch affirms H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's note at 'Csf'; Wwthdraws rating

June 6 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2’s class B1 notes (ISIN: XS02512933261) at ‘Csf’ and assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) of RE0%. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the rating.

The issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Given the expected delisting of the notes, the rating is no longer considered analytically meaningful. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2.

For more details on the transaction performance, see “Fitch Affirms H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2’s Notes”, dated 3 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.