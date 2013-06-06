FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's note at 'Csf'; Wwthdraws rating
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's note at 'Csf'; Wwthdraws rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2’s class B1 notes (ISIN: XS02512933261) at ‘Csf’ and assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) of RE0%. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the rating.

The issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Given the expected delisting of the notes, the rating is no longer considered analytically meaningful. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2.

For more details on the transaction performance, see “Fitch Affirms H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2’s Notes”, dated 3 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.