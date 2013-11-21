Fitch Affirms Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors. The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear-cut investment process, which focuses on company fundamentals, industry analysis and company market positioning. The investment process is conducted by highly experienced technology-specialist portfolio managers (PMs). KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile The fund was launched in October 1996, and the current PMs and investment process have been in place since 2001. The Henderson HF Global Technology Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with USD2.7bn of assets, as of end-October 2013. Investment Process The fund is a technology sector fund, and has a long term, mega cap, secular growth bias. The focus is on identifying companies with market-leading technology, strong fundamentals and superior market positioning. Fundamental company and industry assessment is combined with an analysis of themes within technology markets. Stock selection and portfolio construction is carried out by the PMs who have autonomy to run the portfolio, but are subject to strict oversight from an independent risk function. The fund's benchmark, the MSCI AC World IT index, is used as an anchor for the portfolio, although the PMs are not constrained by it. Resources The fund is co-managed by Stuart O'Gorman and Ian Warmerdam, who have combined experience of over 20 years, specifically in the technology equity sector. Two junior analysts left Henderson in May 2013, and were replaced by a technology analyst who has over 13 years of technology experience (see 'Fitch: Recent Staffing Changes Do Not Impact Henderson Horizon Global Technology "Strong" Rating'). Track Record The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector Information Tech" on both a 10- and five-year basis. The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of '5' (highest quintile) over 10 years to October 2013. Small and mid-cap technology stocks have significantly outperformed larger cap stocks so far in 2013. Given the fund's large-to-mega cap bias, it has slightly underperformed peers that have less of a large-to- mega bias to end-October 2013. Fund Manager Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn assets under management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has a long track record of managing speciality technology assets since 1983, and the technology team currently manages a total of around USD4bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a downgrade. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. 