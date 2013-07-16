RPT-Fitch Affirms Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4) plc; Outlook Negative

July 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4) plc’s CMBS notes due October 2018 as follows:

GBP630.5m class A (XS0276410080) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP43.9m class B (XS0276410833) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP25.0m class C (XS0276412375) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP50.9m class D (XS0276413183) affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) ‘RE70%’

GBP29.0m class E (XS0276413340) affirmed at ‘CCsf’; ‘RE0%’

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation is driven by the steady performance of the bulk of the loans in the pool since Fitch’s last rating action in July 2012. The Negative Outlooks on the class A to C notes continue to reflect the uncertainty surrounding the GBP72.5m Ashbourne Portfolio Priority A (APPA) loan.

APPA is the senior-most tranche of a complex package of debt amounting to GBP328m and secured by a portfolio of nursing homes. Following Southern Cross’s bankruptcy in 2011, two new operators have been installed to run the portfolio under a management agreement. After a period in which liquidity had to be drawn to service note interest, at the most recent (April) interest payment date, EBITDA was sufficient to pay interest on the securitised portion of the debt facility. While this is a positive development, Fitch is concerned about the level of recoveries: the (yet-to-be-distributed) proceeds from two recently sold homes are well below the latest valuation (in 2011). Fitch notes that swap breakage costs will likely act as a drag until 2015.

Restructuring talks involving the various vertical and horizontal classes of creditor (or representative e.g. the special servicer) have already been going on for more than a year. Given the significant capital expenditure requirements across the portfolio, and in light of the likely depressive effect of on-going government austerity measures on occupancy levels, further delays would likely have a negative effect on values. According to the reported portfolio value, the loan-to-value ratio is about 100%, which Fitch considers an under-estimate of risk.

The three largest loans in the pool - the River Court A-note (26%), the Chapelfield loan (26%) and the Cannonbridge A-note (20%) - anchor the ratings of the senior notes. Both River Court and Chapelfield are strong loans capable of repaying in full. Cannonbridge has suffered several years of underperformance, but is now riding a wider recovery in central London rents. With loan maturity in 2015 and a fully income-producing rent roll (including some index-linkage), there is hope that the Cannonbridge A-note will avoid a loss. However, because the Cannonbridge B-note is capitalising unpaid interest, Fitch expects the whole loan to default at maturity in January 2015, which should switch note principal payment to a fully sequential basis in time for repayment of the other loans.

The three remaining loans (Booker, Endeavour and Welbeck) have shown no material change in performance since Fitch’s last rating action.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Should they prepay before the sequential pay trigger is switched (unlikely to be before January 2015), four loans would return principal to junior bondholders (Booker, 100% pro rata; River Court, Chapelfield and Welbeck 50% pro rata/50% sequentially). As this outcome would lead to reduced proceeds from some of the better loans in the pool for senior notes, they could be downgraded as a result.

Moreover, deterioration in APPA would apply downwards pressure on the ratings.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.