Fitch Affirms Hiscox at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hiscox Ltd's (Hiscox) group core entities at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A+' rating. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all Hiscox's holding companies at 'A-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Hiscox's robust risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is reinforced by strong retained earnings. The ratings also reflect our expectations that the insurer will maintain its sound track record of profitability, supported by well-diversified business activities. The ratings remain constrained by the moderate scale of the company. Based on Fitch's internal assessment, Hiscox's risk-adjusted capitalisation remains comfortably supportive of its ratings. The ratings are further supported by Hiscox's strong track record of underwriting profitability. In 1H14, Hiscox reported a strong combined ratio of 82% (FY13: 75%), one of the strongest within its peer group. Fitch expects the company to report a strong profit for 2014, given the lack of natural catastrophes to date. Competition and pricing pressures in the global reinsurance markets continue to prevail, resulting in a more than 20% decline in Hiscox Re's gross written premiums (GWP) to GBP271.5m. The decline also reflected the company's decision to move out of areas that are no longer adequately priced. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could be triggered by a considerable erosion of capital, equivalent to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage to 1.5x (2013: 1.0x). A deterioration in profitability, reflected in a combined ratio consistently above 97%, or a notable decline in profitability compared with peers, could also result in a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely, given the medium scale of the company. The rating actions are as follows: Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Committee Chairperson Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76118 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.