Fitch Affirms Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s Debentures at 'AA-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.â€™s (HCT) THB1.22bn guaranteed debentures due 2015 at the National Long-Term Rating of â€˜AA-(tha)â€™. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guaranteed by Parent: The National Long-Term Rating on HCTâ€™s debentures is based entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Switzerlandâ€™s Holcim Ltd (Holcim; BBB/Stable). Holcimâ€™s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is two notches below Thailandâ€™s â€˜A-â€™ Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, which correlates with â€˜AA-(tha)â€™ on the Thai National Rating scale. Financing Vehicle: HCT provides financial support to Holcimâ€™s affiliated companies in Thailand by investing in debentures issued by Thai Roc-Cem Ltd., which holds 27.5% of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (SCCC, A(tha)/Stable) - Thailandâ€™s second-largest cement producer. HCTâ€™s shareholders are Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands (49%). Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly owned by Holcim. Holcim Groupâ€™s Worldwide Presence: Holcim group has a strong global market position in cement, aggregates and concrete. There is wide geographical diversification, with a presence in around 70 countries and a balanced mix between developed and emerging markets. In December 2012, Holcim group reduced its stake in SCCC to 27.5% from 36.8%, but it remains one of the two largest shareholders in SCCC. RATING SENSITIVITY Any changes in the International Rating differential between Holcim and the Thai sovereign rating may affect the debenturesâ€™ National Rating. A one-notch change in the International Rating could also result in a change of more than one notch in the National Rating. For more information on Holcim, please refer to the credit update dated 6 June 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2 108 0158 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitchâ€™s National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated â€˜AAAâ€™ and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as â€˜AAA(tha)â€™ for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, â€œCorporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkageâ€�, dated 5 August 2013 and â€œNational Scale Ratings Criteriaâ€�, dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.