Fitch Affirms Home Loan Guarantee Company NPC's IFS at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Home Loan Guarantee Company NPC's (HLGC) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects HLGC's unique position as an insurer being a public benefit organisation providing guarantees to lending institutions against home loan default by borrowers in the low-income segment in South Africa. The rating also factors in its strong capital position, low loss ratio and its established track record of sound and active risk management. However, the rating is constrained by the company's small size and its niche position. HLGC's gross written premiums (GWP) declined to ZAR17.1m in financial year to June 2014 (FYE14), from ZAR24.8m in FYE13, following the cancellation of an agreement with ABSA Bank (A-/Negative). Nevertheless, Fitch views positively that HLGC was able to report a strong and improved surplus of ZAR23.2m for FYE14 (FYE13: ZAR8.1m), benefiting from stronger investment income as well as underwriting result. HLGC's expense base continues to be fairly high as HLGC's premium rates are set only to cover expected claims payments, ie they do not build in costs and overheads. Additionally, the costs of fundraising to support the activities of H4H, HLGC's HIV risk management arm, lead to high fixed costs. Fitch continues to view HLGC's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on its Prism factor-based capital model and expects capitalisation to remain commensurate with the rating level. Also, net assets-to-net premiums increased to 6x at FYE14 from 3x at FYE13, after having declined on substantial growth in GWP in previous years. Fitch views HLGC's equity exposure of 57% of total invested assets as high but commensurate with the rating given the company's strong capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch views an upgrade of HLGC's rating as unlikely in the short- to medium-term given HLGC's small size, and its fairly high investment risk. A downgrade could be triggered by a significant further weakening of HLGC's capitalisation due to premium growth or increased asset risk, to the extent that capital is no longer commensurate with the rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.