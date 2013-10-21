Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman's IDR at 'A+'; Upgrades VR to 'bb+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank Oman SAOG's (HBON) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and upgraded the VR to 'bb+' from 'bb'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING HBON's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the extremely high probability of support available to the bank from HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC or the group; AA-/Stable). Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and willingness of HSBC to support its Oman subsidiary, if required, given its overall importance to the group's Middle East strategy. Fitch considers HBON a strategically important subsidiary of HSBC, given its importance to the group's regional franchise. In Fitch's view, it is not a core subsidiary as HSBC does not have full ownership of the bank (although it does have board and management control) and because of HBON's small size relative to other core HSBC subsidiaries globally. Therefore, HBON's Long-term IDR is 'A+', one notch lower than HSBC. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING HBON's Long-term IDR is based on the support it is expected to receive from HSBC if required. Therefore, any change in HBON's IDR would reflect a similar action on that of HSBC or a change in Fitch's view on HSBC's willingness to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of the VR follows the 2012 merger of HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd's (HBME) Oman branch with Oman International Bank (OIB) to create HBON and the successful completion of the integration process. HBON's VR reflects the stronger franchise as part of the HSBC group. The merger created a leading full service bank complementing the HBME branch's strengths in corporate banking with OIB's retail franchise. The integration process was completed successfully in Q412 with group oversight. Although the group only holds a 51% indirect stake in HBON (one of the few subsidiaries globally where it does not have full ownership), in Fitch's view the bank is fully integrated with the group in key areas such as risk management, business model, IT systems, funding and liquidity policies. HBON shares common branding with the group and benefits from the transfer of staff and expertise from HSBC. The parent also holds full management and board control. The rating also reflects healthy earnings generation (on its larger asset base), solid funding and liquidity profile and capitalisation. Profitability is weak, and lags peers, due to one-off integration costs and higher loan impairment charges but is expected to rebound in 2014. HBON has a high NPL ratio (end-H113: 7.6%) compared with peers but Fitch recognises that reserve coverage is strong (end-H113; 107%). The rise in NPLs in 2012 was related to the review of OIB's loan book under HSBC's standards and since then the bank has been making good progress on recovery efforts. In addition, borrower concentration in lending remains high. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The rating is sensitive to any material worsening in asset quality, potential change in the current strong links with the HSBC group and possible disputes with local shareholders/stakeholders, which could be detrimental to the bank's strategy. HSBC has operated a branch in Oman since 1947. HBON is 51% owned by HBME, HSBC's main vehicle for its Gulf/Middle Eastern operations. OIB's previous major shareholders, the Al Zawawi family still retain a large stake in the bank. HBON is the third-largest bank in Oman by assets and the second-largest by network. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' VR upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1304 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012. 