Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank plc's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank plc's (HSBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) GBP165.9m equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond's rating is based on HSBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, which together support a tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA'. The 87.0% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis provides more protection than the 92.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP and supports a two-notch recovery uplift to the 'AAA' rating. The Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap), which remains unchanged at 4 (moderate risk), does not factor in the current rating, but provides a cushion should the issuer be downgraded. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that on the issuer. The unchanged 'AAA' breakeven AP, which corresponds to a breakeven OC of 8.1%, is mainly driven by the asset disposal loss component of 7.4%. For ratings based on recovery uplift, this component reflects the stressed valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed covered bond default. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower breakeven OC by 3.7%, which reflects the excess spread in the programme. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the components, because the agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%, rather 100%. The 4.2% 'AAA' credit loss component is higher than the 2.9% calculated for the 2013 annual review due to the implementation of a minimum loss for pools because of idiosyncratic risks (see 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 28 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The credit loss of the programme continues to be the lowest in the UK cover pools because of the low original and current-indexed WA loan-to-value ratios and low proportion of interest-only loans. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects the moderate risk assessment for four out of five D-Cap components. The remaining component - asset segregation - has a very low risk assessment. Fitch maintains an IDR uplift of 1 to the programme because the covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in and the issuer is a global systemically important financial institution where resolution by other means than liquidation is likely. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the contractual AP used in the asset coverage test in the programme which is 87.0%. The programme remains classified as dormant and there are only two bonds outstanding. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap and IDR uplift is reduced to zero. The 92.5% breakeven AP is not expected to be sufficient to maintain the current covered bonds rating if HSBC's IDR is downgraded, because the breakeven OC would need to also consider an uplift on a PD basis to retain the 'AAA' rating. However, there is a sufficient cushion between the breakeven AP and the level committed to in the asset coverage test. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 3530 1706 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 112 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.