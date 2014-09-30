Fitch Affirms Huatai P&C's IFS Rating at 'A-'; Outlook Remains Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd's (Huatai P&C) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) at 'A-'. The rating Outlook remains Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Huatai P&C's solid capital position, good quality insurance portfolio, improving underwriting result and steady premium growth. The rating also considers Huatai P&C's status as a core operating entity within Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (Huatai Group). Fitch believes that the group will continue to provide capital support to facilitate the on-going business growth of Huatai P&C, if needed. Huatai P&C continued to have a solid capital buffer to support its business expansion and counter asset volatility. The company's local solvency ratio increased to about 304% at end-1H14 (end-2013: 216%) after the completion of a CNY1bn capital infusion by Huatai Group in 1Q14. This solvency ratio was well above the 150% regulatory preferred benchmark. Huatai P&C has expanded over the past two years, with gross written premiums rising by 13.5% in 2013. In view of its disciplined underwriting strategy, Fitch expects the company to expand at a controllable pace that is in line with the market growth rate in 2014. Huatai P&C accumulated an insurance book of business with a favourable loss ratio. Better claim experience in the motor insurance and commercial property business led to an improvement in the company's combined ratio to about 97.6% in 1H14 from 100.7% in 2013. Key rating constraints include persistently soft pricing conditions and keen market competition in the motor insurance segment. Additionally, while Huatai P&C has a solid business franchise with a broad distribution network, its operating scale remains small relative to that of the major players in China, putting its expense ratio at a disadvantage. Fitch expects the underwriting performance of the motor insurance segment to be constrained by higher acquisition costs due to market competition. Insurers with limited operating scale will continue to find it challenging to achieve break-even in their motor insurance portfolios in the coming year. RATING SENSITIVITIES Upgrade rating triggers include Huatai P&C's ability to sustain its underwriting margin with combined ratio lower than 100% and maintain Huatai Group's solvency ratio persistently above 250% (end-1H14: 586%), and a further increase in distribution coverage in China. Downgrade rating triggers include weakening in the company's combined ratio to higher than 103% consistently, a sustained deterioration in Huatai Group's solvency ratio to below 220%, or an increase in the group's financial leverage to above 25% (end-1H14: 6%) on a consolidated basis. Contacts: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.