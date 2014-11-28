Fitch Affirms Hungary at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hungary's 'BB+' rating balances high level of development relative to peers against high public and external debt. Current account surpluses since 2010 are supporting a marked improvement in external metrics. Budget deficits below 3% of GDP over the medium term will help achieve some gradual decline in public debt. GDP growth has rebounded in 2014 but the unpredictable business environment may affect investment in future. Membership of the European Union (EU) provides financial support and supports political stability. Hungary's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- Fitch expects GDP will grow by 3.2% in 2014 (after 1.5% in 2013), markedly higher than other EU countries although lower than the BB peers' median (3.7%). High investment (+16% in 1H14) is supported by exceptional EU fund disbursements and accommodative monetary policy. A marked fall in unemployment, to 7.1% in the three months to October 2014 from 9.8% a year ago, has supported consumption. Fitch expects GDP growth will slow to 2.3% in 2015 as the previous EU fund cycle comes to an end. Gradual improvement in the global environment will support growth of 2.5% in the medium term. Fitch forecasts the general government deficit will remain below 3% of GDP by 2016, reflecting the authorities' commitment to comply with the EU 3% deficit rule. The agency expects the deficit will increase to 2.9% of GDP in 2014 after 2.4% in 2013 due to higher investment and targeted measures in the electoral year context. In 2015 and 2016, the deficit will be broadly stable, at 2.8% and 2.7% of GDP respectively, with no significant tightening measures expected. Consistent with the deficit path, general government debt will follow a slowly declining path at 76.4% of GDP by 2016 from 77.3% in 2013. Assuming moderate deficits (primary balance at 1% of GDP on average) and GDP growth (2.5%), Fitch expects debt will decline but remain high, at 71% of GDP by 2022. The authorities intend to refinance part of the maturing FX debt with Hungarian forint debt to reduce the share of FX debt in the medium term (from 40% of the total at end-2013) and external refinancing needs. The combination of the strong current account surplus and external debt deleveraging will continue to support a marked decline in net external debt, expected to be 40.5% of GDP by end-2016 from 64.7% in 2013 (using Fitch's methodology, which differs from national methodology). Fitch expects the current account surplus will be 4.2% of GDP in 2014 (after 4.2% in 2013) driven by the trade surplus and EU transfers. Fitch expects the surplus to moderate but remain strong in the medium term, at 3.1% of GDP by 2016. Exposure to Russia (3.1% of exports) is limited. A series of new laws will lead to a conversion of FX loans to households into forint loans and a marked reduction in interest rates paid to banks. The move will strengthen households' balance sheet but further weaken the already fragile banking sector. The total net cost for banks is HUF600bn (1.9% of GDP) in the form of lower debt instalments paid by households. Some banks have raised extra capital. Fitch expects lending to the private sector will continue to contract, by 1.7% in real terms in 2014 and 0.3% in 2015. The result of the April general election and October local elections confirmed the political appeal of Fidesz and its KDNP partner. The electoral success can be attributed to weak opposition, a strong party discipline and the charisma of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Fitch expects the government will continue its unconventional economic policy stance, notably by favouring the interest of the party's popular political base to the detriment of foreign businesses. Policy action will be constrained by the lack of budgetary room for manoeuvre. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - A sustained reduction in the public debt ratio and further lowering of the foreign currency share. - Continued, sustained reduction in external indebtedness. - Consistent stronger GDP growth supported by greater policy stability and a gradually improved external environment The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability. - Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks. - A global macro-financial or geopolitical shock, leading to a severe recession or loss of financial market access. 