Fitch Affirms Hungary's CIB Bank and K&H; Rates Erste Bank Hungary 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIB Bank Zrt's (CIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook and Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) Long-term IDR at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. CIB's Viability Rating has been downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b'. Fitch has also assigned Erste Bank Hungary Zrt (EBH) a Long-term IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and maintained MKB Bank Zrt's (MKB) Support Rating of '2' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs and Support Ratings of K&H, CIB and EBH reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability that they would be supported, if required, by their sole shareholders: KBC Bank (A-/Stable), Intesa Sanpaolo (BBB+/Negative) and Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Stable), respectively. The Negative Outlook on CIB mirrors that on Intesa. The Stable Outlooks on EBH and K&H reflect that on the sovereign, as both ratings are currently constrained by Hungary's Country Ceiling (BBB). The Country Ceiling reflects Fitch's view on transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from Erste and KBC can be factored into their subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs. In Fitch's view, KBC, Intesa and Erste will continue to have a high propensity to support their Hungarian subsidiaries, which form part of the strategically important Central and Eastern European market. However, over the longer-term there is uncertainty with respect to the strategic importance of the Hungarian market for Intesa and Erste, in light of persistently weak performance of their subsidiaries. As a result, Fitch expects to maintain at least a two-notch difference between the ratings of CIB and EBH and their parent banks. In Fitch's view, there is currently less uncertainty about the long-term commitment of KBC to the Hungarian market, given K&H's more stable performance. Accordingly, K&H could be rated within one notch of its parent, rather than two at present, if country risks, as reflected in the Country Ceiling, allow. The recent track record of support for the subsidiaries has been strong. Between end-2009 and end-3Q13, CIB and EBH received a total of HUF178bn (almost EUR600m) and HUF219bn (about EUR730m) new equity from their owners, respectively. These recapitalisations represented 67% and 129%, respectively, of their equity at end-2009 - the year before the banks started to see a reversal of their profitability. K&H did not require capital support from its parent. MKB's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Stable), is likely to support the bank as long as it remains the majority owner. The RWN on the rating reflects the owner's plan to divest its Hungarian subsidiary (planned by end-2016) as part of its restructuring programme agreed with the European Commission. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS Fitch does not expect to upgrade the banks' ratings in the foreseeable future. The IDRs of K&H and EBH would be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating, which Fitch currently views as unlikely. CIB's IDRs and Support Rating would be downgraded if Intesa is downgraded. The ratings of all three banks and Support Rating of MKB could also come under pressure if support is delayed, or should further onerous domestic bank regulation and weak market prospects make shareholders' commitment to their subsidiaries less certain. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on MKB's Support Rating once the parent's disposal of the bank is completed. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) K&H's VR of 'bb-' reflects a difficult operating environment, modest internal capital generation and a material share of retail mortgages in foreign currency. However, the VR also reflects its stronger asset quality than peers, reasonable performance, ample forint liquidity and moderate reliance on wholesale funding. K&H's NPL ratio (based on loans overdue at least 90 days) equalled 12% at end-3Q13 and was below the market average (15.4%). This reflects a more conservative risk appetite in the non-retail segment and, in particular, the bank's low exposure to the troubled construction/real estate sectors. However, total potential problem loans, including both NPLs and restructured (performing) retail loans, were higher at about 20%. EBH's VR of 'b-' and the downgrade of CIB's VR to 'ccc' from 'b' are driven by their weak asset quality and capitalisation, which is exacerbated by high loan impairment charges (LICs, particularly at CIB). Material exposures to the high-risk commercial real estate sector and foreign currency mortgages are likely to result in further LICs at both banks in light of only moderate reserve coverage of NPLs. The NPL ratios equalled 26% at CIB (end-1H13) and 21% at EBH (end-3Q13). Both banks are likely to remain loss-making in 2014, but Fitch expects that their capital shortfalls will ultimately be replenished by their respective owners. Forint liquidity at K&H, CIB and EBH is more than adequate, reflecting muted lending activity and solid deposit franchises. However, the three banks remain strongly dependent on their parents to provide them with foreign currency funding (euros and Swiss francs) to refinance their large foreign-currency loan portfolios. In Fitch's opinion, Hungarian banks' performance in 2014 will continue to suffer from muted credit demand, a sluggish economy, high LICs and bank levy. Fitch forecasts GDP to have grown by a modest 0.7% in 2013 and to expand 1.8% in 2014. Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure in 2014, although the inflow of new NPLs should start bottoming out. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS The VRs of K&H, EBH and CIB could be downgraded if there is a further marked deterioration in their asset quality or capitalisation. A sustainable stabilisation of asset quality, significant strengthening of capitalisation (particularly at CIB) and improved performance of the Hungarian economy could result in positive rating action. The rating actions are as follows: K&H Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' CIB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' EBH Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3' Viability Rating: assigned at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' MKB Support Rating of '2' maintained on Rating Watch Negative Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 42 338 6293 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 6970 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Committe Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012, and 'Country Ceilings', dated 9 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Country Ceilings here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.