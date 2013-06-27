RPT-Fitch affirms HYDRA Funding Corp's bonds

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA Funding Corporation’s series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans, including non-performing loans, originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY8.44bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY0.9bn* Class S4 bonds affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY0.36bn* Class J bonds affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

* as of 26 June 2013

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that current available credit enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the ratings.

As principal redemption progresses, the total bond balance has become smaller than the balance of the senior beneficial interests (BIs) backed by residential mortgage loans originated by former Nippon Home Finance Co., Ltd. (NHF), the largest underlying asset for this transaction. The NHF pool performance has remained within Fitch’s expectations and the CE levels of the underlying senior BIs have significantly increased to date.

In addition, Fitch believes that the cash reserves in Hydra trust and NHF trust provide sufficient liquidity protection to support the current ratings.

Rating Sensitivities

A material deterioration in the underlying asset performance may lead to a negative rating action. However, given the pool performance to date and the strong credit protection available to the rated bonds, the risk of downgrade due to asset performance deterioration is considered remote.

Fitch believes that the class J bonds would not be supported at a higher rating level considering the overall transaction structure, including the waterfall structure and the account bank trigger in the underlying trusts. Therefore, the ratings of the class J bonds are unlikely to be upgraded in the foreseeable future.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loans are Star Capital (formerly NHF), SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd. (formerly GOODLOAN Co., Ltd. ), Manulife Life Insurance Company (formerly Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Company) and Joint Residential Fudosan Co., Ltd. (formerly L Kakuei Corporation).