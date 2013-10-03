RPT-Fitch Affirms HYDRA IV Funding Corp's Bonds

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on HYDRA IV Funding Corporation’s series 1 bonds as follows:

JPY17.58bn* bonds affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

* as of 2 October 2013

The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The transaction is now backed by three underlying senior beneficial interests (BIs), each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately backed by their respective mortgage loan pools. The CE level of each of the senior BIs has continued to grow, which is considered by Fitch to provide strong protection against potential future performance deterioration.

The transaction has sufficient liquidity enhancement in the form of cash reserve in the Hydra IV trust to support the current ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative rating actions.

The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage loan pools are The Momiji Bank, Ltd. and The Juroku Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Gifu Bank, Ltd.).

The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The Daito Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. have been fully redeemed.