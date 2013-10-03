RPT-Fitch Affirms HYDRA V Funding Corp's Bonds

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on HYDRA V Funding Corporation’s series 1 bonds as follows: JPY9.89bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Stable JPY3.08bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Stable * as of 2 October 2013

The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings.

Of the five underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, four are senior BIs supported by subordination. The CE level of each senior BI has continued to increase and all are considered by Fitch to be well-protected against potential future performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra V Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust, providing additional support to the bonds.

The ratings of this transaction are constrained by the exposure to the account bank in the Hydra V trust, which does not satisfy the agency’s counterparty criteria to support higher ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative rating actions.

The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage loan pools are The Tottori Bank, Ltd., Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd., SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd., Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co., Ltd. The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The Fukushima Bank, Ltd . have been fully redeemed.