RPT-Fitch Affirms Hyva at 'B', Outlook Negative; Withdraws Ratings

March 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based Hyva Global’s (Hyva) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘B’. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Hyva’s US dollar senior secured notes due 2016 at ‘B’. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Hyva’s ratings are supported by its improving operations and adequate liquidity, but credit metrics remain weak for its rating level, which supports our Negative Outlook. Hyva is a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders for applications in heavy-duty equipment.

Fitch is withdrawing the ratings on Hyva’s request. Hyva has chosen to stop participating in the rating process and Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Hyva.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Modest Recovery to Continue: Hyva’s operations are recovering modestly after a sharp deterioration in 2012, helped by a low base effect and improved demand, especially from China and Brazil. 9M13 revenue is still down 4.7% yoy but quarterly revenue began to show positive yoy growth starting in 3Q13 as sales in China bottomed during 1Q13. Overall EBITDA for 9M13 remained flat from the previous year, but if we exclude one-off restructuring costs of USD6.9m, adjusted EBITDA improved by nearly 20%. We expect the modest recovery to continue, leading to improvement in revenue and profitability.

Credit Metrics to Improve: With the improvement in operating performance, we expect the company to generate positive free cash flow from 2014 with improved operating cash flow and stable working capital. Accordingly we also expect the company’s credit metrics, which had deteriorated sharply in 2012, to gradually improve over the next two to three years. 4Q13 results have yet to be announced, but we expect the company’s FFO net leverage to have fallen to around 7x in 2013 from 9x in 2012 and to improve further in 2014.

Leverage and Interest Coverage Remain Stretched: While the improvement in credit metrics is positive, we believe Hyva’s leverage remains high for its rating level and will remain above our negative guideline of 5.5x in 2014. FFO fixed charge coverage is also expected to improve but to remain below our 1.5x guideline until 2014. As such, a Negative Outlook remains appropriate at this point of time.

Robust Market Presence: Hyva’s ratings are supported by its strong market presence in its niche markets and well-diversified geographical sales base, with a strong focus on high-growth emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil.

Liquidity Remains Adequate: The company remains in breach of covenants for a USD30m revolving credit facility as of September 2013. As such, it no longer has access to the facility. However, the company had not used the facility for the 18 months prior to September 2013. Fitch further believes its existing cash position of USD66m as of September 2013, although down from USD89m as of end-2012, is adequate as its senior notes, which account for nearly all of its existing debt, do not mature until 2016.