Fitch Affirms Ile-de-France at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the region of Ile-de-France's (IDF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect IDF's robust budgetary margins, its strong capacity to self-finance sizeable capex, its fairly high debt levels and its sound debt coverage ratios. They also take into account the region's strong socio-economic profile and prudent financial management. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's base case forecast of a slight erosion of IDF's budgetary margins and weakening debt coverage ratios in the medium term, which will still be compatible with the current ratings. IDF is France's main political, administrative and economic centre. It hosts 19% of the national population, its economy accounts for 31% of France's GDP and its GDP per capita is 82% above the EU average, the fifth-highest among EU regions. The region benefits from a large, well-qualified workforce and high-quality infrastructure. Its resilient economy has allowed the region to contain its unemployment rate at 8.6% in 4Q13, below the national average of 9.8%. IDF's operating margin has been consistently strong, averaging 27% p.a. since 2009. Fitch expects the operating margin to ease to near 24% over the medium term, mainly due to the impact of the announced cuts in State transfers and, to a lesser extent, IDF's contribution to the regional equalisation fund. Nevertheless, Fitch believes IDF will be able to maintain an operating performance that is still compatible with the current ratings due to the dynamic new office creation fee and a pick-up in corporate value-added contributions (cotisation sur la valeur ajoutee des entreprises - CVAE) from 2015. IDF's ability to control operating expenditure is supported by stringent cost control measures and some flexibility IDF has on about 20% of total operating spending. In 2013, transfers represented 77% of total operating expenditure - two-thirds of which related to statutory operating grant to the Syndicat des Transports d'Ile-de-France (STIF), the regional transport authority - while staff cost accounted for another 15%. Capital expenditure is expected to remain heavy over the medium term, averaging close to EUR1.6bn per year until 2016, as the region plans to finance a number of infrastructure projects, notably transport programmes. The region's self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue to capital expenditure excluding debt repayment), which reached 77% in 2013, is expected to remain high until 2016, supported by a consistently sound current margin and steady capital grants. At end-2013, direct debt accounted for 6.3 years of the current balance and 134% of current revenue, while the operating margin covered interest paid by 6.1x. Fitch forecasts the debt payback ratio will approach the agency's negative rating trigger of eight years by 2016. IDF has strong access to capital markets, by frequently tapping its EUR5bn EMTN programme. In April 2014, its EUR600m 12 year-bullet bond issue was oversubscribed. IDF's debt does not include any high-risk products. Short-term liquidity needs are covered by a EUR724m revolving credit line and a EUR1bn commercial paper (billet de tresorerie) programme. IDF's public sector entities' (PSE) debt, including that of STIF, is expected to increase to EUR578m in 2014, from EUR170m in 2013. In Fitch's view STIF has a sound risk profile as it is self-supporting, largely funded by dynamic earmarked tax revenue and by statutory contributions from other local and regional governments. Fitch considers the region's financial management as highly efficient, particularly in terms of its forecasting ability, which allows IDF to control its annual budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity management is conservative. RATING SENSITIVITIES Inadequate self-financing of capital expenditure, leading to weaker debt metrics than projected, with a debt payback ratio consistently above eight years would be negative for IDF's ratings. A downgrade of the sovereign would also be reflected in IDF's ratings. An upgrade of the sovereign could be mirrored in IDF's ratings, provided the region maintains its strong budgetary performance and sound debt coverage ratios. The rating actions are as follows: - Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable - Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' - EUR5bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA+'/'F1+' - EUR1bn BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+' - Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA+' Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside the United States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 