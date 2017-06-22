(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Imperial Brands PLC's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings of 'BBB', as
well as its Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. A full list of rating
actions is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of Imperial's ratings reflects Fitch's
confidence regarding the
continuation of its deleveraging, the resilient and strong
cash-flow generation,
and a renewed commitment to a prudent financial policy. These
aspects offset the
weak organic growth in the financial years to September 2016 and
2017 (FY16 and
FY17), a modest drain on cash flow from a new phase of marketing
and cost
rationalisation investments and the adverse effect on net debt
the pound's
depreciation. The weakening of sterling against the dollar and
the euro during
2016 has delayed the reduction in leverage that we expected when
in March 2016
we changed our Outlook to Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Temporary Profit Contraction: Imperial's revenues and profit
have been reduced
in organic terms in 1H17 by considerable price and marketing
investments,
largely aimed at defending its market share in its key markets.
We believe these
investments should deliver returns during the balance of FY17
and result in
moderate profit growth in FY17, thanks also to currency
translation benefits
from the company's overseas operations. Thereafter we expect
modest profit
growth in the low single digits. The company's EBITDA margin
(calculated against
the company's economic net revenue of GBP8.0 billion) remains
among the highest
in the industry at 47% in FY16 (FY15: 46%).
Operating Efficiency: The company intends to spend GBP750
million over the next
four years to reduce complexity, drive operational efficiencies
and secure
additional global procurement benefits. This should help deliver
additional
savings of GBP300 million annually by 2020 on top of the
previously announced
GBP300 million savings that the company is targeting by FYE18 at
a cost of
GBP600 million. These resources will be deployed to further
support the
business.
Deleveraging Path: We project that Imperial's lease adjusted net
debt/funds from
operations (FFO) should decline to approximately 3.7x in FY18
having fallen to
4.6x in FY16 from a peak of 5.1x in FY15. Compared to our
expectations of March
2016 when we changed our Outlook to Stable, this deleveraging
path is delayed by
over one year due to adverse currency movements that affected
Imperial's FY16
net debt position. The maintenance of a Stable Outlook is aided
by FCF
generation and from management's track record of prioritising
debt repayment.
Consistent Free Cash Flow: In FY16 Imperial's free cash flow
(FCF) grew to a
strong GBP980 million, representing a healthy 12.3% of economic
revenues. We
expect FCF to fall to approximately GBP800 million pa over
FY17-FY18 as we
assume a progressive increase in dividend distributions by 10%.
Nevertheless,
this remains very healthy FCF which supports continued
deleveraging.
Management Commitment: Net debt increased by GBP1.7 billion in
FY16, mostly due
to the adverse impact of sterling weakness. However,
management's intention to
continue to prioritise paying down debt, together with the
announced capital
discipline and management policy of cash allocation underlines
the company's
willingness to protect its credit metrics.
US Turnaround: Imperial's strategy in the US centres around a
relaunch of the
Winston brand, which had suffered a long-term decline in volume
before its
acquisition by Imperial. Encouragingly in FY16, Winston's market
share improved
by 23bp, thanks to new packaging and advertising together with
optimised
retailer agreements. Part of Imperial's marketing investments
during 1H17 were
directed at repositioning Winston to a more affordable pricing
point and should
result in a further volume recovery.
Manageable Regulatory Changes: The first notable implementations
of plain
packaging in Europe are taking place in 2017 in the UK and
France. We believe
that part of Imperial's pricing investments of 1H17 have been
directed at
maintaining an overall competitive profile in the UK market
ahead of the
introduction of plain packaging and addressing the likely
reduction of pricing
power that tends to result from restricted branding
differentiation. This early
reaction to the regulatory change should enable Imperial to
defend its market
share in the profitable UK market.
Overall, Fitch continues to view the impact of regulatory
restrictions on the
tobacco industry, including the revised European Union Tobacco
Product Directive
(EUTPD), of smoking bans, cabinet display bans, graphic health
warnings on
consumption, and plain packaging, as broadly manageable.
However, plain
packaging could in the longer term lead to erosion of pricing
power for the more
premium brands and a reduction in the new generation smokers. In
Europe, the
strength of Imperial's portfolio in the lower priced segment
helps it cope with
this challenge.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
In comparison to its peers, Imperial Brands is mainly a European
operator,
although now with a larger US presence and with a strong
presence in the medium-
and low-priced segments. Its lower rating than its peers' -
British American
Tobacco (A-/RWN) and Philip Morris International (A/Negative
Outlook) - reflects
more limited geographic diversification and higher leverage. At
the same time,
Imperial's creditors benefit from a more conservative
shareholder distribution
policy, which gives Imperial the highest free cash-flow margin
in the industry.
Imperial's 'BBB' is at the same level as Reynolds American Inc,
which has seen a
spike in leverage from the 2015 merger with Lorillard but which
only operates in
the more protected environment of the large and oligopolistic US
market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth by +3% in FY17, aided by favourable FX of +1%
onwards;
- EBITDA margin gradually growing from 47% towards 50% over the
forecasts
horizon;
- dividends per share increasing by 10% pa;
- no further material M&A;
- capex of GBP250 million pa;
- tax rate of 20% for FY17;
- average exchange rates: GBP/EUR 1.18 (FY16: 1.28); GBP/USD
1.25 (FY16: 1.42)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- In light of the company's current stretched financial profile,
we do not
foresee any rating upside in the short term. However, future
developments that
could lead to positive rating action include:
- the trading environment in Imperial's territories is not
permanently
challenged by widespread introduction of plain packaging
legislation or by an
accelerated substitution of traditional cigarettes by other
products;
- FFO net leverage below 3.0x and FFO fixed charge cover ratio
above 5.0x;
- EBITDA margin above 48% (FY16: 47%);
- maintenance of current financial policy.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Another M&A transaction or a change in shareholder
distribution policies
preventing FFO net leverage from returning to a sustainable
level of around 3.5x
(FY16: 4.6x)
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x (FY16: 5.4x)
- Annual FCF margin below 5% (FY16: 12.3%) on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate liquidity: At FYE16, Imperial had GBP0.8 billion of
unrestricted cash
(as defined by Fitch) and undrawn committed facilities of GBP4.7
billion. The
cash decreased in FY16 as a result of a major bond repayment;
but liquidity is
sufficient to meet short-term debt of GBP1.3 billion due in
FY17. The majority
of debt is composed of bonds issued by the wholly owned issuing
vehicle Imperial
Brands Finance PLC and guaranteed by Imperial Brands PLC and by
the sub-holding
and UK operating subsidiary Imperial Tobacco Ltd.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Imperial Brands PLC
- Long-Term IDR; affirmed at BBB, Stable Outlook
- Short-Term IDR; affirmed at F3
- Senior unsecured, affirmed at BBB.
Imperial Brands Finance PLC
- Senior unsecured, affirmed at BBB
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Restricted Cash: the restricted cash figure for Imperial Brands
as of FY16 is
GBP426 million, being the sum ofGBP134 million for collateral
for derivatives
and GBP292 million as an estimate of the average restricted
cash for
operations.
Dividends to minorities/from associates: as per Fitch's
methodology we included
in the calculation of FFO dividends received net of dividends
paid (a net GBP23
million outflow).
Capitalisation of long-term leases: we applied a multiple of 8x
as the company
is UK based.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
