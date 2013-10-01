RPT-Fitch affirms India's Tata Chemicals at 'BB+'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Tata Chemicals Limited’s (TCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Leading Market Position - TCL is the second-largest soda ash producer globally, and the largest in India with diversified geography, customer base and product offerings. TCL’s access to trona mines at its US and Kenyan operations support its leading position in the soda ash industry. TCL also benefits from its position as one of the leading players in branded salt, and fertiliser and urea products in India. The ratings also factors in the integrated nature of TCL’s Indian operations, the widening demand-supply gap for fertilisers in India and TCL’s position as one of the most efficient urea producers.

Delay in Subsidies Driving Higher Debt - TCL’s working capital requirements have been increasing over the last two years resulting in its higher debt levels. During FY13, the company’s working capital requirement increased by INR13.5bn and its net debt rose to INR65.4bn (FY12: INR53.8bn). The rise in working capital requirement was primarily due to a delay in the receipt of fertiliser subsidies from the government of India. As of end-March 2013, the subsidy receivable from the government was INR17.5bn.

While the subsidy receivable reduced to INR11.6bn as of end-June 2013, Fitch expects the amount of subsidy TCL has yet to receive from the government to remain high during FY14. This is because although the government’s budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies remains at INR660bn for FY14, part of it has been used to clear dues from the previous fiscal year, which is likely to result in not enough being left to pay the current-year subsidies. In addition, the Indian rupee may spur an increase in the subsidy requirements. Fitch notes that TCL may continue to be exposed to regulatory changes in its fertiliser business. Moderate Financial Profile - The increase in TCL’s debt levels along with a fall in profitability has resulted in marginal weakening of TCL’s credit profile during FY13. This is reflected in TCL’s net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) increasing to 3.02x in FY13 (FY12: 2.34) while its EBITDA interest cover fell to 4.66x (FY12: 5.40x). TCL’s EBITDA margin fell to 14.7% during FY13 (FY12: 16.7%) due to its weaker European operations, pricing pressure on soda ash, rising costs and operational issues.

Fitch expects TCL’s profitability to remain under pressure and high debt levels to continue due to delays in the receipt of fertiliser subsidies in the near term. However, the credit metrics of TCL haven’t yet crossed thresholds (net leverage of 3.5x) that could trigger negative rating action Comfortable Liquidity - TCL has a cash balance of INR10bn and unutilised bank limits of INR5.6bn as of end-June 2013. While the cash balance is not sufficient to meet all its debt maturities of INR22.8bn during FY14, Fitch expects TCL to refinance part of its debt maturities. TCL has during H1FY14 refinanced most of the debt facilities at its US subsidiary, resulting in extended maturity and also lower interest cost. Fitch expects TCL’s liquidity to remain comfortable with its high financial flexibility driven by its strong access to the capital and loan market mainly in India.

Linkage with Tata Group - The company benefits from being part of the Tata Group. TCL has, in the past, received liquidity and equity support from the group. The agency believes that TCL is likely to continue to receive such support in the future.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- Strong performance of TCL leading to net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of below 2x on a sustained basis (FY13: 3.02x).

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Any adverse change in the fertiliser subsidy policy or a large debt-led capex or acquisition that leads to net financial leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis would be negative for the ratings.

- Any weakening of linkages with the Tata group may also impact the ratings negatively