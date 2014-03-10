RPT-Fitch Affirms Indonesia Eximbank at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia’s (Indonesia Eximbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned Indonesia Eximbank a Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Rating of ‘F3’. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations of Indonesia Eximbank’s Long-Term IDR, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect the continuation of the state’s propensity and ability to lend Indonesia Eximbank extraordinary support, if needed.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SRs and SRF

Indonesia Eximbank’s credit profile benefits from a high probability of extraordinary state support, if needed. This is because Indonesia Eximbank is 100%-owned by the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable) and has an important policy role in supporting the country’s export industry. Established under the Act of the Republic of Indonesia number 2/2009, Indonesia Eximbank can only be dissolved by a Special Act. No Viability Rating is assigned as it is difficult and not meaningful to assess such a policy-related institution on a standalone basis.

The government has committed to maintain Indonesia Eximbank’s capital at a minimum of IDR4trn and to distribute up to 10% of its surplus as performance bonus and honorarium and profit-sharing with the government, as stipulated in Act 2/2009, to support the bank’s policy role. The government’s IDR2trn capital injection in 2010 and expected IDR1trn injection in 2014 are examples of ongoing state support for the company. State support has been reinforced by the establishment of a funding facility by government regulation in 2011 from which Indonesia Eximbank can draw in times of need.

Indonesia Eximbank’s financial performance remained satisfactory, with modest profitability, improved asset quality and satisfactory capitalisation. Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio eased to 3.2% at end-2013 from 4.4% a year earlier, but it remained higher than the average for Indonesian commercial banks of 1.8% at end-November 2013. Indonesia Eximbank’s policy role in export financing means it undertakes lending that is vulnerable to changes in demand for Indonesian shipments, which may impact the quality of its loan book. Fitch notes that Indonesia Eximbank’s funding facility from the government and its quasi-sovereign status enhance its funding flexibility and mitigate funding risk during volatile market conditions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SR and SRF

Indonesia Eximbank’s ratings are equalised with Indonesia’s sovereign ratings. An upgrade of the sovereign’s ratings may lead to a corresponding change to Indonesia Eximbank’s ratings provided that its linkages to and continued strong support from the Indonesian government remain unchanged.

A sovereign rating downgrade would be negative for Indonesia Eximbank’s ratings. Any perceived deterioration in the government’s propensity to provide extraordinary support to Indonesia Eximbank could also result in downward rating pressure, although Fitch believes this to be unlikely in the medium term.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating

Indonesia Eximbank’s euro medium-term notes (EMTN) are rated as the same level as its IDR as they represent senior, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Indonesia Eximbank. Changes to Indonesia Eximbank’s IDR would lead to similar changes to its EMTN rating.

A full list of rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR assigned at ‘F3’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB-’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

USD1.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at ‘BBB-’

USD500m notes under EMTN programme affirmed at ‘BBB-'