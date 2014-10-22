Fitch Affirms Indonesian Insurer Asei Re's IFS at 'BBB-/AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Asei Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero)'s (Asei Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Asei Re's National IFS Rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The company was previously known as PT Asuransi Ekspor Indonesia and changed its name in July 2014. 'AAA' National IFS Ratings denote the highest rating assigned within the national scale for that country. The rating is assigned to the policyholder obligations of the insurance entities with the lowest credit risk relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Asei Re's special policy role as the sole provider of export insurance for the non-oil and gas companies in Indonesia and its 100% government ownership. Asei Re's role is defined in a decree by Indonesia's Ministry of Finance, which says the company will "issue for and on behalf of the State export credit guarantees and export insurance". Asei Re has maintained its robust capitalisation, with its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio at 422% at end-March 2014. This is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Its capital quality is good with no planned debt issuance in the short term. Asei Re's gross premiums have grown at an average of more than 30% a year over the last five years. The company's operating performance has remained healthy, reflected in a strong combined ratio that remained below 90% over the last three years. This is supported by its favourable claims experiences and efficient expense management. The company is planning to spin off its direct insurance businesses in early 2015. Asei Re's management has emphasised that its main objective remains supporting the non-oil and gas export industry, in line with the basis of its establishment. Fitch will continue to monitor changes in the company's credit profile and business operations. Any change in the perceived likelihood of government support, in case of need, following the spin-off could affect the company's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating trigger for an upgrade on the International IFS Rating is an upgrade on the sovereign rating, since Asei Re's rating is strongly correlated to that of the Indonesian sovereign. Asei Re's National IFS Rating is already at the highest level. Key rating triggers for a downgrade for both the International and National IFS Ratings include any reduction in the perceived likelihood of government support in times of need. 