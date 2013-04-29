Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Indosat at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Indosat Tbk's (Indosat) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The agency has also affirmed the Indonesia-based company's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable on the IDR and the National Long-Term Rating. Fitch has also assigned a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. Key Rating Drivers Support from Parent: Indosat's 'BBB' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its stand-alone credit profile of 'BB' due to its strategic importance to its parent - Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom Q.S.C, A+/Stable), which holds a 65% stake. Ooredoo's bond and loan documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant subsidiaries, including Indosat. Indosat is one of Ooredoo's fastest-growing subsidiaries and contributed 26% and 28% to Ooredoo's consolidated revenue and EBITDA respectively in 2012. Solid Market Position: Indosat's stand-alone rating reflects its position as the second-largest Indonesian telco with a 19%-20% revenue market share. Indosat has 55MHz of spectrum which is sufficient to support its growing voice and data services. In comparison market leader PT Telekomunikasi Selular (BBB/Stable) has 60MHz and third-placed PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable) has 30MHz. Fitch believes that Indosat will retain its market share in the medium term despite smaller telcos aggressively cutting data tariffs. Top-Three to Dominate: Fitch believes that Indonesia's top-three telcos will capture most of the fast-growing data market given their strong position in voice and their ability to invest in data infrastructure. Weaker telcos will struggle to gain any meaningful market share due to low profitability and insufficient balance sheet strength to support infrastructure investments needed for data expansion. Strong Credit Profile: Indosat's stand-alone credit profile benefits from its moderate 2012 funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 2.2x, high operating EBITDAR margin of 49% and an ability to generate free cash flows (FCF). Fitch believes that Indosat is likely to generate at least IDR1trn of annual FCF from 2013 despite increasing capex to IDR8trn-8.8trn to expand data services. However, Fitch anticipates Indosat's operating EBITDAR margin will narrow by 100-150 basis points each year due to greater competition in the data segment. Comfortable Liquidity: Indosat's liquidity is adequate with cash balance of IDR3.9trn and committed undrawn revolving credit facilities of IDR2.2trn covering 2013's debt maturities of IDR4trn. Its access to the capital markets and local banks is solid given the links with Ooredoo. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - International ratings may be upgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage falls below 1.5x on a sustained basis while the company continues to generate positive post-dividend FCF. However, any upgrade of foreign-currency ratings would first require an upgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling to above 'BBB'. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Any weakening of the links between Indosat and Ooredoo - FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 2.5x on a sustained basis. 