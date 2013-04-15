RPT-Fitch affirms Indonesia's Japfa at 'A+(idn)'

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 15 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japfa’s National Long-Term rating and its IDR1.5trn 2012 bonds due in 2017 at ‘A+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

Market leadership: The ratings reflect Japfa’s position as Indonesia’s second-largest supplier of animal feed and day-old-chick (DOC) by market share and its established track record. This provides the company with flexibility to pass on to customers increases in raw material costs and foreign exchange fluctuations, and protect profit margins. Japfa benefits from low procurement costs relative to peers as it sources about 70% of its corn requirement domestically.

Period of high capex: Japfa is entering a period of high investments as it plans to spend about IDR3.9trn on capex over the next two years. About 40% of these capex is allocated for DOC breeding farm expansions, which will accordingly drive expansion in feed production capacity. By 2014, Japfa expects DOC and feed capacity to increase by 34% and 19%, respectively. Fitch views these expansions positively in light of continued favorable demand for poultry products in Indonesia and as necessary for Japfa to defend its market share.

With most of capex funded by debt, Fitch expects leverage - as measured by net debt/EBITDA - will increase to above 2.5x in the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch takes comfort from the company’s ability to scale back capex plan if necessary and from its well-distributed debt maturity profile with the bulk of debt not due until 2017. As the capex plans run their course, Fitch expects the company to deleverage to below 2.5x, and maintain a financial profile consistent with its ratings.

Inherent industry risks: The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of commodities as main raw materials, and business sensitivity to disease outbreaks. Nevertheless, flexibility to pass on raw material costs and improved health security measures as well as diversified breeding locations are important mitigating factors.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Increase in the leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on a sustained basis

- Inability to pre-fund capex plans

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term due to inherent industry risks and the company’s capex plans.