RPT-Fitch affirms Indonesia's Lippo at 'BB-'/'A+(idn)'; outlook stable

July 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk’s (Lippo) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BB-’ and its National Long-Term Rating at ‘A+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has also affirmed Lippo’s senior unsecured rating at ‘BB-'.

Lippo’s ‘BB-’ ratings reflect its small scale and aggressive growth plans against its leading position in property development and healthcare provider in Indonesia.

Key Rating Drivers

Leading market position: Lippo’s ratings reflect its leading position as Indonesia’s largest publicly listed property developer in revenue (2012: IDR6.2trn) and one of the landbank inventories with more than 1,400 hectares at end-March 2013. Its leading position is also reflected in a strong property portfolio comprising more than 10 hospitals, 30 malls and 8 hotels under Lippo’s ownership or management.

Strong recurring income: As one of the leading healthcare players in Indonesia, healthcare operations contributed 19% (IDR320bn) of total EBITDA at end-2012. This, together with fee-based income and malls & hotel operations, results in recurring EBITDA of IDR683bn (40% of EBITDA) per year. Fitch expects these recurring income will provide more than adequate resources for interest payment. Recurring EBITDA/interest was 1.5x at end-December 2012.

Performance improvement continues: Lippo’s scale and credit metrics have been improving since 2009 with average growth of 34% in revenue and 41% in EBITDA. The growth has also been accompanied by an expanding recurring EBITDA base to IDR683bn in 2012 from IDR574bn in 2011. Fitch believes that the improvement in performance will continue with a stronger recurring revenue base from more hospitals, malls, and hotels in the development pipeline.

Self-funded expansion: Lippo can recycle its hospitals and malls through a real estate investment trust (REIT) to generate funding to support its expansion plans. This was evident during 2012 with the sale of two malls to Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust and two hospitals to First REIT. However, this asset light strategy hinges on the ability of these sponsored REITS to raise additional capital. Lippo’s pipeline includes 14 hospitals and 12 new malls.

Comfortable liquidity: Fitch expects Lippo’s liquidity to remain comfortable in the medium term as it continues to fund most of development cost through pre-sales and sales of assets to its REITS. At end-2012, Lippo exceeded its marketing sales target by 22% with IDR4.6trn marketing sales. Additionally, Lippo has a long debt maturity profile with negligible debt amortisation schedule until 2019 and unutilised working capital facilities of approximately USD40m. Further, Fitch draws comfort from the company’s disciplined approach to expansion, which includes high cash balances.

Scale and aggressive expansion: Lippo’s ‘BB-’ ratings are constrained by its small scale compared with ‘BB’ rated entities. Lippo’s EBITDA only amounted to USD174m at end- 2012. The ratings are also constrained by Lippo’s aggressive expansion plan for its malls and hospitals operations until 2015. Funds for expansion will be partially obtained from continued sale of healthcare and retail mall assets to its REITS.

Potential Cikarang structural subordination: Lippo Cikarang, which is being built by PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk of which Lippo is a majority shareholder with a 54.3% interest, is a significant revenue contributor. The project represented 44% of Lippo’s total marketing sales in 2012. There is currently no leverage within this entity; however, structural subordination of Lippo to the entity’s cash flows could arise if debt is incurred by Lippo Cikarang Tbk.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Recurring EBITDAR fixed-charge cover falling below 1.25x (2012: 1.3x) on a sustained basis

- Failure to pre-fund its projected capex

No positive rating action is expected over the medium term given the issuer’s small size and aggressive capital expenditure plan. However, the National Rating may be upgraded if there is a strengthening in the fixed-charge coverage ratio. The following instruments have been affirmed:

- USD250m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 at ‘BB-'.

- USD273m senior unsecured notes due in 2020 at ‘BB-'.

- USD130m senior unsecured notes due in 2020 at ‘BB-'.