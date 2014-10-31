Fitch Affirms Indonesia's TBI on Agreement to Buy Tower Assets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB'. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia affirmed the National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation follows TBI's recent agreement with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom; BBB-/Stable) to acquire a stake in the latter's tower business. Although the deal will improve TBI's scale and tenancy mix, Fitch believes that TBI's high leverage limits any positive rating potential. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Largest Independent Tower Provider: TBI's recent agreement with Telkom will initially exchange the latter's 49% stake in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel; not rated) for 290 million new TBI shares. Mitratel operates 3,928 towers serving 4,363 tenants. The deal will make TBI Indonesia's largest independent telecommunication tower provider. TBI's tower portfolio will grow by 35% to 15,194, putting it ahead of its closest rival PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (BB/Positive). The company expects to complete the deal in early 2015. Improvement in Leverage: Fitch believes that TBI's leverage will still be high for its rating despite the deal. Mitratel had around IDR3,100bn of debt and IDR400bn of cash at end-June 2014, which will be consolidated into TBI's financial statements after the completion of the deal. Fitch estimates that TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage will fall to around 4.0x-4.5x in 2015 (2013: 5.3x). Solid Tenancy Mix: TBI's tenancy composition will improve with contribution from investment-grade telcos rising further above its 1H14 level of 82% of total revenue. This will be driven by significantly higher contribution from PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel; AAA(idn)/Stable), which is the principal tenant of Mitratel's towers. On the other hand, non-payment by weaker telcos, such as PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (Restricted Default) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (Smartfren; CCC(idn)), will have less impact on TBI's leverage as their contribution to total revenue will fall to less than 5% (1H14: 5.5%). Margin Decline: We estimate TBI's post-acquisition EBITDA margin to decline to around 78%-80% from around 82% at end-2013. The decline in margin will be driven by Mitratel's business reselling space on towers it does not own, which is less profitable than its tower rental business. Nonetheless, we expect margin to gradually improve as TBI increases its tenancy ratio by collocating more tenants. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's leverage will remain high in the medium term. Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: - A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis. The full list of rating actions follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB' USD300m guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by TBG Global Pte Ltd affirmed at 'BB' National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' IDR740bn tranche I under the IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni (International Ratings) Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National Ratings) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi (International Ratings) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. 