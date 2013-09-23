RPT-Fitch affirms iNdwa's ABCP at 'F1+(zaf)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed iNdwa Investments Limited’s (iNdwa) asset backed commercial paper’s (ABCP) National Short-term rating at ‘F1+’ (zaf), following a satisfactory review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction benefits from structural protection through programme-wide credit enhancement (PWCE). PWCE is sized at 5% of financial assets and a dynamic percentage of rated securities based on the credit quality of the securities portfolio.

Any deficiencies in cash flow due to liquidity mismatches between the CP and the underlying assets are provided for by the liquidity facility.

The CP’s rating is supported by the credit quality of First Rand Bank (FRB; AA-(zaf)/Stable/F1+(zaf)), through its Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), as liquidity provider, hedge counterparty and credit enhancement provider. Fitch believes the servicing capabilities, administrative procedures and credit policies of RMB are in line with its peers.

The credit quality of each asset on the underlying portfolio is commensurate with a rating of ‘AA-(zaf)’ or above. In case of deteriorating credit quality, RMB is obliged to either dispose of any asset within 15 days or to post additional credit enhancement.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

iNdwa is a South African hybrid ABCP programme structured to issue ZAR-denominated ABCP up to a maximum programme limit of ZAR15bn and tenor of 364 days to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets and rated securities. As at end-July 2013, iNdwa had ZAR5.04bn of ABCP outstanding with an average tenor of 57 days. The underlying assets profile of the conduit is mainly composed of corporate loans (87%), corporate bonds (8%) and permitted investments (5%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

FRB, through its RMB division acts as liquidity provider, hedge counterparty, credit enhancement provider, sponsor and administrator to the conduit. As such, the rating of any CP issued will be dependent on the rating of the liquidity and credit enhancement provider.