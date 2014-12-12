Fitch Affirms ING's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank N.V.'s (ING, A+/Negative/F1+) EUR29.4bn equivalent outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ING's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 77% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis and is used in the programme's asset coverage test. The AP provides more protection than the 78.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on ING's IDR, reflecting that the six-notch uplift resulting from the IDR uplift and the D-Cap would be sufficient to absorb a potential downgrade of ING's IDR to its Viability Rating of 'a'. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has improved to 78.5% from 77%, reflecting lower refinancing stress assumptions for Dutch mortgages and lower default assumptions applied on the cover pool. However, the 'AAA' breakeven AP is driven by the amortisation test (AT) which, following the application of Fitch's stressed house price decline, is particularly punitive due to the test giving no credit to the loan parts above 80% of the property value. In the calculation of Fitch's breakeven OC components, the added stress from the AT compared with the cash flows model result has been added to the asset disposal loss component. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a breakeven OC of 27.4%. It is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 24.6%, mainly due to large maturity mismatches between the assets and the liabilities with a weighted average life (WAL) of 19.3 years (assuming no prepayments) and 6.6 years, respectively. The available excess spread, as well as the much longer WAL of the assets than the liabilities, leads to a reduction of the breakeven OC by 1.2%. The 78.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP is also partly driven by a 6.6% credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario. It reflects the impact from the weighted average (WA) default rate of 15.2% and the WA recovery rate of 59.3% in a 'AAA' scenario. The credit loss has improved since February 2014, mainly driven by lower performance assumptions applied on the cover pool following a sustained recovery in the Dutch housing market. Overall, the characteristics of the pool have remained stable, with 67% of the loans being interest-only. The pool is well-seasoned with a WA seasoning of 99 months, relatively stable since a year ago. The D-Cap of 4 reflects moderate payment interruption risk, unchanged from Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk and privileged derivatives components. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component takes into account mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test. The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects that the issuer is a systemically important financial institution such that Fitch considers resolution by other means than liquidation is likely, and the protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) ING's IDR is downgraded by at least five notches to 'BBB-'; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to one or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 78.5%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', dated 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. 